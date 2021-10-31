T20 World Cup PICS: India vs New Zealand

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who bagged three wickets for 20 runs, appeals for the wicket of India opener Ishan Kishan (not in picture) during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, at Dubai International Stadium, on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India turned in a disappointing performance with the bat and were restricted to a meagre 110 for 7 by New Zealand, after being put in to bat, in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match, in Dubai, on Sunday.

Even New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wouldn’t have expected his attack to have India’s famed batting line-up in knots to the extent that they did, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring with 26 at the death in a disappointing showing from the pre-tournament favourites.

All five New Zealand bowlers excelled, but it was the spin pair of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi who kept things particularly tight, going for just 32 runs off their combined eight overs, with Sodhi taking the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell takes the catch to get rid of India opener Ishan Kishan (not in picture). Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India made a change at the top of the order from their opening defeat to Pakistan, bringing in Ishan Kishan for Suryakumar Yadav and dropping the rest of the batting line-up down one. But Kishan made little impact, falling to Trent Boult (3 for 20) for just four off eight balls.

The scoring rate was slow as K L Rahul and Rohit Sharma tried to rebuild. But just when they tried to let loose, New Zealand struck.

Rahul holed out to deep square leg off the penultimate ball of the powerplay, and Rohit was gone two overs later, slicing a shot to long-on.

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee celebrates with teammates after dismissing India opener K L Rahul (not in picture). Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India's fortunes then suffered a huge blow when Virat Kohli was caught on the boundary off the very first ball after the drinks break, leaving India tottering on 48 for 4 after 10.1 overs.

Adam Milne, who was drafted straight into the first eleven after receiving a call-up as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson, showed his searing pace to clean up Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: India's captain Virat Kohli goes for a big shot and is caught by Trent Boult near the boundary (not in picture) as New Zealand wicketkeeper Devon Conway watches. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It was an uncharacteristic knock by Pant, who scratched his way to 12 off 19, not managing a single boundary during his stay at the crease, as India limped their way into the death overs needing a big finish to get to a competitive total.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is bowled by by Adam Milne. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Hardik Pandya’s four through backward point off the last delivery of the 17th over was India’s first boundary in 71 balls.

But it was the big-hitting all-rounder’s only boundary of the day, as Trent Boult had him caught in the deep for 23 off 24.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who top-scored for India with 26 off 19 balls, hits a boundary. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Jadeja came in and at least helped India to bring up the hundred, hitting 26 of 19 balls.

He was one of only two batters along with Rahul to score at more than a run-a-ball.

There were just two sixes and ten boundaries in in India's innings, leaving them needing a superb showing from the bowlers to avoid a second straight World Cup loss.