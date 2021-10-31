T20 World Cup PICS: Afghanistan vs Namibia

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12s match between Afghanistan and Namibia, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Asghar Afghan hit 3 fours and a six in a 23-ball 31 to prop Afghanistan during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match against Namibia, at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Former captain Asghar Afghan played a nice little cameo to score 31 off 23 balls in his farewell game as Afghanistan posted 160 for 5 against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12s match, in Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

Afghanistan made a strong start, putting up 50 without loss by the end of the Powerplay, as the opening pair of Hazratullah Zazai (33) and Mohammad Shahzad (45) shared a 53-run stand in 6.4 overs, after opting to bat.

But they frittered away the advantage as wickets fell at regular intervals thereafter and there was no substantial partnership.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shahzad gave Afghanistan a solid start, scoring 45 off 33 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Thanks to Afghan, they recovered a bit towards the end, scoring 51 from the last five overs.

The 33-year-old right-handed batter, who was earlier known as Asghar Stanikzai, has played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 75 T20Is after making debut in 2009.

In his last game for the country, he provided good support to current captain Mohammad Nabi (32 off 17 balls) and their quick-fire 35-run stand took the team's total past the 150-run mark.

Zazai was the more aggressive of the opening duo. He began with a six and four in the opening over, bowled by Ruben Trumpelmann, and then added three more boundaries and another maximum in the Powerplay.

IMAGE: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates after dismissing Mohammad Shahzad. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

But just as he was looking ominous, he was out in the seventh over as he holed out to deep square leg fielder off JJ Smit.

One-down Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not last long; he was out for 4 in the 10th over, trapped leg before off the bowling of Jan Loftie-Eaton.

The run-rate dropped as Afghanistan reached to 69 for 2 at the halfway mark.

IMAGE: Asghar Afghan gets a bat on the back from Ruben Trumpelmann after being dismissed in his farewell match. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

After a relative lull, set opener Shahzad opened up, hitting a four and six in the 11th and 12th overs, before being dismissed in the 13th over after top-edging Trumpelmann for Bernard Scholtz to take a simple catch.

He hit three fours and two sixes during his 45-run knock.

Afghanistan took 13 runs from the 15th over, bowled by Jan Frylinck, Afghan clobbering the bowler for a six. But they lost the momentum again as Najibullah Zadran (7) was out at the other end.

Afghan was out in the penultimate over, caught by Michael van Lingen at backward point off Trumpelmann. He hit three fours and one six.

Several Namibia players shook hands with Afghan as he walked off the ground.

For Namibia, Loftie-Eaton and Trumpelmann took two wickets each.