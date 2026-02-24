T20 World Cup: Parthiv wants Sanju Samson in place of Tilak Varma against Zimbabwe

'If Sanju comes in, he should bat at number three. If he does not play, then Surya has to bat in that position.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson featured in one game in the T20 World Cup so far, in which he scored an 8-ball 22. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Parthiv Patel wants India to bring back Axar Patel and Sanju Samson for their crucial Super 8s clash against Zimbabwe.

Right-hander Samson could be a useful addition to India's left-hand heavy batting template.

Samson should be brought in place of a struggling Tilak Varma, who managed just 107 runs in five innings.

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel said on Tuesday that he would like to see vice-captain Axar Patel's return to India's Playing XI for the crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday, adding that India can rework their left-hand dominant lineup by including Sanju Samson.

After a 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad, India need to win their remaining two matches -- against the Zimbabwe and the West Indies -- with a decent margin and hope that South Africa qualify for the semifinals unbeaten.

Despite being the vice-captain, Axar, who has scalped six wickets in the tournament so far, was not picked for the game against South Africa, with the team opting for Washington Sundar.

India's left-hand heavy batting order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma, has become a predictable pattern that opposition teams have been exploiting with off-spinners in the Powerplay. According to Parthiv, Samson, who stroked a quickfire 22 against Namibia in the group stage, could be utilised to break that pattern.

Homecoming for Sanju in Chennai

Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues', Parthiv said, "I would like to see Axar Patel coming back into the team. He has played crucial knocks in the past. Yes, match-ups come into play, but I would definitely bring Axar Patel in. There is also the question of Sanju Samson. There could even be a homecoming for him in Chennai now. It is something India would definitely be considering, especially given the glaring problem Indian left-handers are facing against off-spinners."

He also felt that the team management might continue to back Abhishek and Ishan and said Samson should be brought in place of a struggling Tilak, who has managed just 107 runs in five innings at an ordinary strike rate of around 118.

"Yes, Sanju Samson is not in great form either, but bringing in a right-hander could offer a different perspective. Or maybe, India could just try changing the batting order. If Sanju comes in, he should bat at number three. If he does not play, then Surya has to bat in that position."