HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Parthiv wants Sanju Samson in place of Tilak Varma against Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup: Parthiv wants Sanju Samson in place of Tilak Varma against Zimbabwe

By REDIFF CRICKET
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 18:14 IST

x

'If Sanju comes in, he should bat at number three. If he does not play, then Surya has to bat in that position.'

Sanju Samson-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Sanju Samson featured in one game in the T20 World Cup so far, in which he scored an 8-ball 22. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Parthiv Patel wants India to bring back Axar Patel and Sanju Samson for their crucial Super 8s clash against Zimbabwe.
  • Right-hander Samson could be a useful addition to India's left-hand heavy batting template.
  • Samson should be brought in place of a struggling Tilak Varma, who managed just 107 runs in five innings.

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel said on Tuesday that he would like to see vice-captain Axar Patel's return to India's Playing XI for the crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday, adding that India can rework their left-hand dominant lineup by including Sanju Samson.

After a 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad, India need to win their remaining two matches -- against the Zimbabwe and the West Indies -- with a decent margin and hope that South Africa qualify for the semifinals unbeaten. 

Despite being the vice-captain, Axar, who has scalped six wickets in the tournament so far, was not picked for the game against South Africa, with the team opting for Washington Sundar.

India's left-hand heavy batting order, featuring Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma, has become a predictable pattern that opposition teams have been  exploiting with off-spinners in the Powerplay. According to Parthiv, Samson, who stroked a quickfire 22 against Namibia in the group stage, could be utilised to break that pattern. 

Homecoming for Sanju in Chennai

Speaking on JioStar's 'Follow The Blues', Parthiv said, "I would like to see Axar Patel coming back into the team. He has played crucial knocks in the past. Yes, match-ups come into play, but I would definitely bring Axar Patel in. There is also the question of Sanju Samson. There could even be a homecoming for him in Chennai now. It is something India would definitely be considering, especially given the glaring problem Indian left-handers are facing against off-spinners."

 

He also felt that the team management might continue to back Abhishek and Ishan and said Samson should be brought in place of a struggling Tilak, who has managed just 107 runs in five innings at an ordinary strike rate of around 118.

"Yes, Sanju Samson is not in great form either, but bringing in a right-hander could offer a different perspective. Or maybe, India could just try changing the batting order. If Sanju comes in, he should bat at number three. If he does not play, then Surya has to bat in that position."

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kumble Warns India: Win Big or Risk T20 World Cup Exit
Kumble Warns India: Win Big or Risk T20 World Cup Exit
I Wrongly Gave Sachin Out: Bucknor
I Wrongly Gave Sachin Out: Bucknor
Ranji Trophy Final: Pundir's ton puts J&K in command
Ranji Trophy Final: Pundir's ton puts J&K in command
Australia steamroll India in Brisbane to take series lead
Australia steamroll India in Brisbane to take series lead
Why India, SA games will be Hosein, Motie's real test!
Why India, SA games will be Hosein, Motie's real test!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

Viral Video! Nitish Kumar, RJD MLAs engage in heated debate in Assembly 6:02

Viral Video! Nitish Kumar, RJD MLAs engage in heated...

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP0:52

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO