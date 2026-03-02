T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Amir Trolled as India Prove Him Wrong

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir is facing backlash after his bold prediction that India wouldn't make the T20 World Cup semi-finals backfired following India's Super 8 victory.

IMAGE: India defeated West Indies by five wickets in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match to reach the semifinals, in Kolkata. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Mohammad Amir's prediction that India would not reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals has been proven wrong.

Amir highlighted a controversial dismissal of Shimron Hetmyer, suggesting it could have changed the game's outcome.

Despite his earlier prediction, Amir acknowledged Sanju Samson's match-winning innings of 97 runs.

Amir maintains that India has deeper issues, pointing to fielding errors and reliance on Jasprit Bumrah's bowling.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s bold prediction about India’s T20 World Cup campaign has come back to haunt him.

After claiming India wouldn’t reach the semi-finals, Amir is now facing heavy trolling following their Super 8 win over the West Indies.

Amir had claimed that India would not make it to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, a crucial Super 8 victory over the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday ensured that Team India booked their place in the last four -- proving the former pacer wrong.

Despite his failed prediction, Amir was quick to highlight what he termed a ‘controversial’ moment that, in his view, could have changed the outcome of the game.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the West Indies innings. Shimron Hetmyer attempted to slog a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah but was caught behind by Sanju Samson. Bumrah was confident in his appeal, and umpire Chris Gaffaney raised his finger without hesitation.

Hetmyer opted for the review, though replays appeared to show a faint edge. While the decision stood, the West Indies batter and dugout were visibly unconvinced.

Speaking on the Pakistani show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir said he believed the dismissal was not out and suggested it had a major impact on the contest.

‘I feel that Hetmyer's dismissal was controversial. I don't think he was out. If he had stayed there a little longer and the score had reached 220–230, India would have been knocked out today,’ he said.

Amir did, however, acknowledge the brilliance of Samson’s match-winning knock of 97 off 50 balls.

‘You said they have proved me wrong. Look, where credit is due, it should be given. Sanju Samson played the best innings of his life. I have seen his knocks in the IPL and other matches, but this innings - and that too in a do-or-die game, a knockout - was special,’ Amir said.

Amir's Concerns About India's Performance

Yet, the former pacer maintained that India have deeper issues despite their progress to the semi-finals.

‘But if I analyse it purely from a cricketing point of view, India are not playing good cricket overall. I am still telling you - just check their fielding. They dropped three to four catches and fumbled in the field. Apart from Bumrah, every other bowler is getting hit. India are playing on the strength of just one bowler,’ he added.

India may have silenced one prediction, but Amir’s comments ensure the debate around their overall performance continues ahead of the knockout stages.