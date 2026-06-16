T20 World Cup: Pakistan women's team fined for slow over rate vs India

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against India in Birmingham. Photograph: ICC/Getty Images

Key Points Pakistan lost their opening T20 World Cup match against India by 64 runs.

Pakistan were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Pakistan suffered a 64-run thrashing at the hands of India in their Group A match.

'Trudy Anderson of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,' ICC said in a media release on Tuesday.



'In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.'



Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Jacquline Williams, third umpire Eloise Sheridan and fourth umpire Sue Redfern levelled the charge.