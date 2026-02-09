T20 World Cup: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to decide on India match boycott

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to make the final call on whether the nation will boycott its highly anticipated T20 World Cup match against India, amidst ICC discussions and underlying controversies.

Key Points PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi briefed the Prime Minister after meeting with the ICC delegation regarding boycotting the India match.

The ICC has warned PCB of potential material damage and membership implications if Pakistan boycotts the match against India.

The ICC-PCB dispute is expected to be resolved through mutual consultation in the "next few hours".

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will take the final call on whether Pakistan proceed with their boycott of the match against India at T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Colombo in Sunday, February 15, Geo News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is reportedly expected to meet Sharif on Monday and brief him on the former's meeting with the International Cricket Council delegation.

An ICC delegation, led by deputy chairman Imran Khawaja, PCB chairman Naqvi, and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam, met in Lahore on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the match against India.

Pakistan media reported that the lengthy negotiations have concluded, with the dispute expected to be resolved through mutual consultation in the "next few hours", with a roadmap finalised between Khawaja, Naqvi, and Islam.

This development comes after Pakistan Government announced on X that their cricket team not take the field against India on February 15, and later PM Sharif linked the boycott to Bangladesh's ouster from the T20 World Cup, citing it as a symbol of solidarity.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, as their request to have all their matches played outside India was rejected by the ICC.

ICC's stance and potential repercussions

Meanwhile, the ICC is understood to have asked the PCB to demonstrate what it had done to mitigate the 'Force Majeure' event, as it is needed by the Members Participation Agreement (MPA).

Notably, the ICC received an email from the PCB citing government orders as the reason for its controversial boycott, which came less than 10 days before the start of the T20 World Cup.

Also, ICC is believed to have conditions in detail under which 'Force Majeure' can be invoked legitimately, and the evidentiary threshold needed for non-participation in the T20 World Cup, sporting, commercial, and governance implications of such a step.

ICC informed PCB of the potential material damage the former could incur if the match does not go ahead. The global governing body does not want any confrontation, but under their constitution, they are allowed to go ahead with suspension/termination of a membership if there is a massive breach of obligations supposed to be fulfilled.

PCB's defense and historical precedent

PCB also believes that if the matter becomes contentious, they have a strong case because there is a reference to an old PCB-BCCI dispute that reached the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) regarding a bilateral series.

It was about BCCI allegedly failing to honour a 2014 MoU between the two boards to play six bilateral series between 2013 and 2015.

PCB lost their claim for damages but believes the Indian government's refusal to grant BCCI permission to proceed with the series sets a precedent for them.