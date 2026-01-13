T20 World Cup: Pakistan-Born USA Cricketers Denied India Visa?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
January 13, 2026 18:20 IST

Ali Khan

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ali Khan/Instagram

USA pacer Ali Khan made a big disclosure on social media that he has been denied a visa by India to participate in next month's T20 World Cup.

Khan, 35, was born and raised in Pakistan before he moved to the United States with his family.

It has been reported that Khan along with USA team-mates Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin -- who also were born in Pakistan -- have had their visa applications to India rejected.

'According to an Instagram story by USA's Ali Khan, the fast bowler's application for an Indian visa to travel with USA to the T20 World Cup next month has been denied. Shayan Jahangir, Ehsan Adil & Mohammad Mohsin in the same boat. Would be a major blow to USA's Super 8 chances,' cricket journalist Peter Della Penna said on X.

Khan has played 15 ODIs and T20Is for the USA since making his international debut in an ODI against Papua New Guinea in 2019. He also been a regular participant in Caribbean Premier League since 2019 and has featured in other T20 leagues like ILT20, Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League.

He was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 as a replacement player to become the first American to join the T20 league but unfortunately he was ruled out before the start of the tournament because of injury.

'India visa denied but KFC for win,' Khan said on Instagram.

