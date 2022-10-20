New Zealand's T20 World Cup Records

IMAGE: New Zealand have had heartbreaking stories at mega ICC events. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

New Zealand fell at the final hurdle last year, losing to Australia in a thrilling title decider at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The Kiwis come into the World Cup on the back of some mixed form, having lost to South Africa and Pakistan, but recently enjoying victories against Bangladesh (twice).

The Black Caps have had heartbreaking stories in mega-events but time time around they have a squad capable of going one step further.

Team: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Twenty20 Internationals Career Records

Batting and Fielding

GAMES INNINGS NOT OUT RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 100 50 CAUGHT STUMPED Finn Allen 18 18 0 469 101 26.06 161.72 1 2 5 0 Trent Boult 50 12 7 32 8 6.40 76.19 0 0 18 0 Michael Bracewell 13 8 5 90 61* 30.00 183.67 0 1 5 0 Mark Chapman 39 35 4 761 83 24.55 125.37 0 3 15 0 Devon Conway 28 25 7 941 99* 52.28 134.24 0 6 17 1 Lockie Ferguson 21 4 2 15 14 7.50 136.36 0 0 5 0 Martin Guptill 122 118 7 3531 105 31.81 135.70 2 20 68 0 Adam Milne 33 10 9 34 10* 34.00 103.03 0 0 8 0 Daryl Mitchell 35 33 7 657 72* 25.27 141.59 0 2 17 0 James Neesham 53 41 15 635 48* 24.42 163.66 0 0 19 0 Glenn Phillips 49 42 8 1093 108 32.15 145.35 1 6 32 2 Mitchell Santner 73 48 22 461 77* 17.73 129.13 0 1 31 0 Ish Sodhi 81 17 6 117 19 10.64 113.59 0 0 25 0 Tim Southee 100 38 16 250 39 11.36 140.45 0 0 49 0 Kane Williamson 81 79 11 2225 95 32.72 123.75 0 15 37 0

Bowling