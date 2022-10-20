New Zealand's T20 World Cup Records

New Zealand fell at the final hurdle last year, losing to Australia in a thrilling title decider at the T20 World Cup in Dubai.
The Kiwis come into the World Cup on the back of some mixed form, having lost to South Africa and Pakistan, but recently enjoying victories against Bangladesh (twice).
The Black Caps have had heartbreaking stories in mega-events but time time around they have a squad capable of going one step further.
Team: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.
Twenty20 Internationals Career Records
Batting and Fielding
|GAMES
|INNINGS
|NOT OUT
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|100
|50
|CAUGHT
|STUMPED
|Finn Allen
|18
|18
|0
|469
|101
|26.06
|161.72
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Trent Boult
|50
|12
|7
|32
|8
|6.40
|76.19
|0
|0
|18
|0
|Michael Bracewell
|13
|8
|5
|90
|61*
|30.00
|183.67
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Mark Chapman
|39
|35
|4
|761
|83
|24.55
|125.37
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Devon Conway
|28
|25
|7
|941
|99*
|52.28
|134.24
|0
|6
|17
|1
|Lockie Ferguson
|21
|4
|2
|15
|14
|7.50
|136.36
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Martin Guptill
|122
|118
|7
|3531
|105
|31.81
|135.70
|2
|20
|68
|0
|Adam Milne
|33
|10
|9
|34
|10*
|34.00
|103.03
|0
|0
|8
|0
|Daryl Mitchell
|35
|33
|7
|657
|72*
|25.27
|141.59
|0
|2
|17
|0
|James Neesham
|53
|41
|15
|635
|48*
|24.42
|163.66
|0
|0
|19
|0
|Glenn Phillips
|49
|42
|8
|1093
|108
|32.15
|145.35
|1
|6
|32
|2
|Mitchell Santner
|73
|48
|22
|461
|77*
|17.73
|129.13
|0
|1
|31
|0
|Ish Sodhi
|81
|17
|6
|117
|19
|10.64
|113.59
|0
|0
|25
|0
|Tim Southee
|100
|38
|16
|250
|39
|11.36
|140.45
|0
|0
|49
|0
|Kane Williamson
|81
|79
|11
|2225
|95
|32.72
|123.75
|0
|15
|37
|0
Bowling
|GAMES
|BALLS
|RUNS
|WICKETS
|AVERAGE
|RUNS PER OVER
|BEST
|4W
|Finn Allen
|18
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Trent Boult
|50
|1137
|1499
|66
|22.71
|7.91
|4-34
|1
|Michael Bracewell
|13
|191
|167
|17
|9.82
|5.25
|3-5
|0
|Mark Chapman
|39
|78
|95
|4
|23.75
|7.31
|1-9
|0
|Devon Conway
|28
|0
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|0
|Lockie Ferguson
|21
|452
|516
|32
|16.13
|6.85
|5-21
|2
|Martin Guptill
|122
|6
|11
|0
|-
|11.00
|0-11
|0
|Adam Milne
|33
|689
|890
|35
|25.43
|7.75
|4-37
|1
|Daryl Mitchell
|35
|83
|142
|7
|20.29
|10.27
|2-27
|0
|James Neesham
|53
|489
|744
|25
|29.76
|9.13
|3-16
|0
|Glenn Phillips
|49
|63
|87
|2
|43.50
|8.29
|1-11
|0
|Mitchell Santner
|73
|1502
|1792
|80
|22.40
|7.16
|4-11
|2
|Ish Sodhi
|81
|1691
|2290
|103
|22.23
|8.13
|4-28
|3
|Tim Southee
|100
|2189
|3004
|122
|24.62
|8.23
|5-18
|2
|Kane Williamson
|81
|118
|164
|6
|27.33
|8.34
|2-16
|0