HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: New Zealand post 168 in crucial Super 8 clash vs Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: New Zealand post 168 in crucial Super 8 clash vs Sri Lanka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2026 21:36 IST

x

Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie's vital partnership propelled New Zealand to a competitive total against Sri Lanka in their crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights clash.

Mitchell-Santner-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Captain Mitchell Santner top-scored for New Zealand with a brilliant 47 from 26 balls. Photograph: ANI Photo

SCORECARD

Key Points

  • Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie's 84-run partnership propelled New Zealand to a respectable total in their Super 8 match against Sri Lanka.
  • The duo joined hands after Maheesh Theekshana's impressive bowling spell threatened to derail New Zealand.
  • New Zealand scored 70 runs in the final four overs, thanks to Santner and McConchie's aggressive batting.
  • Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra provided a quick start for New Zealand, but Theekshana halted their progress.

Maheesh Theekshana's brilliant triple strike threatened to derail New Zealand before skipper Mitchell Santner and Cole McConchie staged a superb recovery act to lift them to 168 for 7 in their must-win T20 World Cup Super Eights clash in Colombo on Wednesday.

New Zealand lost four wickets for nine runs between 9.3 and 12.1 overs as Theekshana turned the contest on its head in the middle overs, but McConchie led the charge in the back end while Santner came into his own at a crucial juncture in a crucial 84-run seventh wicket partnership that came off just 47 balls.

Santner smashed four sixes and two fours in his 26-ball 47 and fell only in the final delivery, while McConchie remained unbeaten on 31 from 23 balls (3x4, 2x6).

Dunith Wellalage-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Dunith Wellalage conceded only 27 runs in his four overs and picked up the key wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

At 98/6 after 16 overs, the Kiwis were staring at a sub-par total when McConchie smashed Dushmantha Chameera for two sixes and a four in an 18-run over.

Santner then took on Sri Lanka's best bowler Theekshana, striking a four and two sixes in the 18th over that yielded 21 runs to seize the momentum in the back end.

The duo's late onslaught saw the Kiwis plunder 70 runs in the final four overs as the Sri Lankans, who had otherwise bowled sharply and given their all in the field, faltered at the death with wayward lines and a noticeable dip in intensity.

But it looked a different script at the halfway stage.

Theekshana spins a web

Maheesh-Theekshana-T20-World-Cup

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekasha celebrates after dismissing Finn Allen. Photograph: ICC/X

On a fresh Khettarama surface that appeared dry, wily off-spinner Theekshana (3/30) and pacer Chameera (3/38) shared six wickets between them to stifle New Zealand after Sri Lanka opted to bowl in the do-or-die clash.

With England already through from Group 2, one semifinal spot remains open with New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in contention.

The Kiwis had earlier flown out of the blocks, racing to 73/2 after nine overs.

Finn Allen smashed 23 off 13 balls (3x4, 1x6), attacking Dilshan Madushanka and Dunith Wellalage, while Rachin Ravindra looked fluent in his 32 off 22 balls (3x4, 1x6).

Sri-Lanka-Celebrate-New-Zealand-T0WC

IMAGE: Sri Lankan players celebrate the fall of a wicket. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Theekshana then applied the brakes beautifully.

He varied his pace and angle, first removing Allen inside the powerplay with his carrom ball. He later dismissed the well-set Ravindra with a teasingly flighted delivery that induced a mistimed slice.

 

In the space of three balls, he bowled Mark Chapman for a two-ball duck with a cleverly disguised wrong one that spun past the left-hander's defence.

Chameera complemented him superbly, hitting the deck hard in excess of 140 kph to dismiss Tim Seifert (8) and Glenn Phillips (18), while Wellalage accounted for Daryl Mitchell (3).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A. V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

cricketReportsipl

RELATED STORIES

India's Nets Session Resembled A Fireworks Display
India's Nets Session Resembled A Fireworks Display
'Win The Game, Don't Worry About Net Run Rate'
'Win The Game, Don't Worry About Net Run Rate'
T20 WC: Can Zimbabwe stun India with bowling variety?
T20 WC: Can Zimbabwe stun India with bowling variety?
Dogra To Be Fined 50% Of Match Fee For Headbutt
Dogra To Be Fined 50% Of Match Fee For Headbutt
Thursday's Game Will Be Played Before...
Thursday's Game Will Be Played Before...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fierce Queens Of India: 8 More

webstory image 2

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 3

When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits

VIDEOS

Akanksha Puri Looks Sizzling Hot in Chic Pink Crop Top Look1:43

Akanksha Puri Looks Sizzling Hot in Chic Pink Crop Top Look

Watch: Devotees celebrate the iconic 'Lathmar Holi' in Barsana2:21

Watch: Devotees celebrate the iconic 'Lathmar Holi' in...

Tokyo: Yogi Adityanath's Heartwarming Moment with Children1:25

Tokyo: Yogi Adityanath's Heartwarming Moment with Children

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO