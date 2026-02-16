HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » New Zealand look to seal Super Eight berth against Canada

New Zealand look to seal Super Eight berth against Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 16, 2026 14:40 IST

x

New Zealand need a decisive victory against Canada to solidify their T20 World Cup Super Eight qualification hopes.

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: New Zealand will be looking a good knock from an out-of-form Rachin Ravindra when they meet Canada in the T20 World Cup Group D match in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • New Zealand can secure a Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup by defeating Canada.
  • They have to address the batting frailties, particularly in the powerplay, that were exposed by South Africa in their earlier match.
  • Rachin Ravindra's form is a concern for New Zealand.
  • Canada, lacking competitive match exposure, have struggled to adapt to sub-continental conditions.
  • Lockie Ferguson returns home; Kyle Jamieson likely to join New Zealand's playing eleven.

New Zealand will look to address the frailties exposed by South Africa and reaffirm their status as title contenders by sealing a Super Eight berth when they face bottom-placed Canada in their final Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup in Chennai on Tuesday.

Having played a five-match T20I series in India just before the World Cup, the Black Caps entered the tournament fairly acclimatised to subcontinental conditions. Comfortable wins against Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates only strengthened their belief.

 

However, the Kiwis received a reality check against a formidable South African unit. The seven-wicket defeat exposed weaknesses in every department, particularly with the bat.

New Zealand's batting concerns

New Zealand's powerplay struggles have been a recurring concern, with early wickets disrupting momentum and leaving the middle order to do the repair work.

Rachin Ravindra's form is another big worry for the side as the all-rounder, who is a crucial cog in New Zealand's top order, has failed to convert starts.

With the Super Eights approaching, the team management will hope he rediscovers his rhythm quickly.

With the ball, New Zealand failed to make early inroads against South Africa.

"We couldn't quite get that sort of 200 total that we wanted to get to. I think we'll put our hands up and say we weren't as good as we could be with the ball as well," New Zealand batter Darryl Mitchell said after the loss to South Africa.

They will be without pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson, who has returned home for the birth of his first child. Kyle Jamieson is likely to be slotted into the playing XI, while leg-spinner Ish Sodhi remains another tactical option.

A victory guarantees them progression to the Super Eights.

Canada's struggles

Canada, meanwhile, are battling struggles of their own.

They have lost both their matches, against South Africa and the UAE, and sit at the bottom of the standings.

A lack of competitive match exposure heading into the tournament has been evident in their performances. Adapting to the sub-continental conditions has also been difficult.

"We live in minus 50 degrees and only have three months a year to play cricket, we train indoors. Prior to coming to the World Cup, we were in Sri Lanka for a month last month.

"So for us, it's a bit difficult but this is not an excuse," pacer Dilon Heyliger had said after the loss to UAE.

Despite that, their spinners have done well and the North American team seemed to be in prime position to notch its first win, defending a modest 150-run total but poor bowling at the death cost them.

Teams (from):

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy, and Ish Sodhi.

Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (captain), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra.

Match starts: 1100 IST.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Unbeaten New Zealand, South Africa in battle for group supremacy
Unbeaten New Zealand, South Africa in battle for group supremacy
Afghanistan in must-win T20 World Cup clash vs in-form SA
Afghanistan in must-win T20 World Cup clash vs in-form SA
Winless Canada, UAE look to turn fortunes around at T20 World Cup
Winless Canada, UAE look to turn fortunes around at T20 World Cup
USA looking to beat Namibia and keep Super 8 hopes alive
USA looking to beat Namibia and keep Super 8 hopes alive
T20 WC: Markram Says Proteas Near Full Potential
T20 WC: Markram Says Proteas Near Full Potential

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Ananya Panday Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:16

Ananya Panday Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport0:32

Rohit Sharma with his wife Ritika spotted at Mumbai airport

Juhi Chawla attends Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation5:17

Juhi Chawla attends Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO