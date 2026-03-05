HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: New Zealand defeat a 'walloping' not a 'choke', says South Africa coach Conrad

T20 World Cup: New Zealand defeat a 'walloping' not a 'choke', says South Africa coach Conrad

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 11:00 IST

x

South Africa's players

IMAGE: The dejected South African players after losing the T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • New Zealand thrashed South Africa by nine wickets with 43 balls to spare in the T20 World Cup semi-final.
  • Finn Allen scored the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, reaching 100 off just 33 balls.
  • South Africa recovered from a precarious 77-5 to post a competitive 169-8.

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad denied they "choked" in their T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, preferring to call their nine-wicket defeat a sound "walloping" at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The 2024 runners-up went into the match as the only unbeaten team in this year's T20 World Cup, whose seven wins in a row included a seven-wicket thrashing of New Zealand in a group match. 

New Zealand, however, turned the tables in spectacular fashion with Finn Allen smashing an unbeaten 33-ball hundred to secure their nine-wicket romp with more than seven overs to spare.

South Africa have never advanced beyond the semi-finals in the 50-overs World Cup and Conrad anticipated that the 'choker' label would resurface.

"Tonight was not a choke. I thought it was a bloody walloping," Conrad told reporters managing to retain his sense of humour.

"In order for you to choke, you must have

had a sniff in the game. We didn't have a sniff."

"Tonight we got a proper 'snotklap'," he said before explaining the meaning of the Afrikaans word - "a real hiding". 

"So I think there'll be enough people that are going to be jumping on the bandwagon. But, yeah, we also did so many special things. I'm so proud of all these guys.

"I don't think many people gave us much of a chance of even getting into a semi-final when we left the shores given our form before that but that's no consolation."

New Zealand's spinners were exceptional

Conrad felt New Zealand put themselves in the box seat when they restricted South Africa's explosive batting lineup to a modest 169-8. 

"They gave us absolutely nothing, and they really squeezed particularly well. Their spinners were exceptional in those conditions."

 

"Obviously it would have been a nice toss to win, but that's no excuse. We didn't post anything close to what would have been competitive."

Player-of-the-match Allen said New Zealand's bowlers set up their win and heaped praise on his opening partner Tim Seifert, who combined with him in a decisive opening stand of 117.

"Timmy started off really strongly, and he looked to get on top of their bowlers early, which then made it easy for me to settle into my innings," Allen said.

"For me, I just looked to play almost a support role to Tim. If it was in my area, I'd try and hit it for four or six, and if it wasn't, just get a single and get him on strike.

"He just kept dealing in boundaries, which he's been doing all tournament. He's in incredible form, he's an incredible player."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why KKR Fans Can't Wait for NZ's T20 WC hero Finn Allen
Why KKR Fans Can't Wait for NZ's T20 WC hero Finn Allen
'Allen floored us, NZ deserved the win': SA captain admits
'Allen floored us, NZ deserved the win': SA captain admits
'Celebrate a little but final on Sunday': NZ star Allen
'Celebrate a little but final on Sunday': NZ star Allen
How NZ crushed South Africa in just 12.5 overs
How NZ crushed South Africa in just 12.5 overs
Allen ton fires New Zealand into T20 World Cup final
Allen ton fires New Zealand into T20 World Cup final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing over 870:20

Watch: Exact moment US strike hits Iranian ship, killing...

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Reception0:45

Kriti Sanon Makes a Glamorous Entry at Rashmika-Vijay's...

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in Nepal1:45

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO