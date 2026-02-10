T20 World Cup: Netherlands have it easy against Namibia

Bas de Leede shines as The Netherlands bounce back from painful defeat to Pakistan.

IMAGE: The Netherlands’s Bas de Leede plays a shot during the T20 World Cup match against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Bas de Leede scored an assured 72 not out as The Netherlands cruised past Namibia.

Colin Ackermann (32) then did the bulk of scoring after opener Mochale Levitt (28) provided a quick start

Jan Frynlick and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton stabilized Namibia's innings with a 50-run partnership after an early setback.

Logan van Beek took crucial wickets, including that of the set batter Loftie-Eaton, to redeem himself after an expensive over.

Bas de Leede scored an assured 72 as The Netherlands kept their Super 8 hopes alive in the men's T20 World Cup with a confident seven-wicket win over Namibia in their Group A match, in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Electing to field, the Netherlands produced a tidy, disciplined bowling performance to restrict Namibia to a modest 156 for 8 in the clash between the associate nations despite a spirited middle-overs recovery from the African side.

Bas de Leede, who remained unbeaten, and Colin Ackermann (32) did the bulk of scoring after opener Mochale Levitt (28) provided a quick start as Netherlands overhauled the target without fuss and bounce back from a painful defeat to Pakistan after being in a strong position.

The Netherlands next play the USA in Chennai on Friday while Namibia have a tough test against hosts India at the same venue on Thursday.

IMAGE: Bas de Leede celebrates his half-century. Photograph: ANI

The Dutch, who lost to Pakistan in Colombo after dictating terms for large parts of the match, showed far greater composure this time. After losing Max O'Dowd (7) early, Levitt provided early momentum with a brisk innings before falling in the powerplay.

Ackermann steadied the innings with a fluent 32, forging a vital stand with Bas de Leede.

De Leede anchored the chase with a measured knock off 48 balls, mixing caution with aggression. He hit nine boundaries, including four sixes.

Skipper Scott Edwards finished things off in style, scoring an unbeaten 18, as the Netherlands reached 159 for three in 18 overs. Namibia's bowlers struggled to contain the Dutch middle order once the platform was set.

With the Indian team not involved, the stands were sparsely populated, but the cricket on display was of good quality.

IMAGE: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who top-scored for Namibia dispatches the ball to the boundary. Photograph: ANI

Earlier, the Netherlands produced a tidy, disciplined bowling performance to restrict Namibia to a modest total.

This was Namibia's first outing of the tournament, and it showed in patches. Short of recent match time, with their last T20I being that last-ball win over South Africa in October 2025, they took time to find rhythm.

Jan Frynlick (30) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) revived the innings with their steady 50-run stand after an early setback.

Dutch bowlers stifle Namibia's start

IMAGE: Logan van Beek bagged two wickets for 13 runs from three overs. Photograph: ANI

The Dutch set the tone early. Pacer Logan van Beek (2/13) hit the deck hard with the new ball, while off-spinner Aryan Dutt (1/13) bowled a probing, miserly spell that choked the scoring.

Dutt provided the first breakthrough when he lured Nikolaas Davin Steenkamp (6) down the track. Steenkamp walked forward to negate the spin but missed the line and length completely, allowing Scott Edwards to complete a sharp stumping.

The Netherlands largely controlled the powerplay, conceding just 29 runs in the first five overs. Namibia managed only one maximum in that phase, Frylinck briefly breaking the shackles by pulling Klaassen for six.

Seeing the impact Dutt was making, Dutch skipper Edwards introduced Colin Ackermann, but the off-break bowler was handled confidently. Loftie-Eatonm (40) hammered him straight down the ground for six, while Frylinck followed up with a crisp cover drive for four.

The pair added a valuable 50-run stand, but with runs still at a premium, van Beek returned to break it, inducing Frylinck to edge behind.

Netherlands capitalize on smart captaincy

IMAGE: Namibia opener Jan Frylinck hit 3 fours and a six in his 30 off 26 balls. Photograph: ANI

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, fresh at the crease, then provided the spark the innings needed. He unfurled a fluent display against Tim van der Gugten, creaming 16 runs from one over to push Namibia past 100 in the 13th.

Edwards responded with smart captaincy, rotating his bowlers, mixing pace and spin, and using as many as eight bowling options to prevent momentum from building.

The Netherlands needed Loftie-Eaton to bat deep, and van Beek delivered again, removing the set batter to redeem himself after his expensive penultimate over against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

JJ Smit (22) briefly threatened a late surge, lofting Roelof van der Merwe for back-to-back sixes, but Bas de Leede cut short the cameo, clipping the bail with a quicker delivery. Without a final flourish, Namibia were forced to settle for a below-par total, one the Netherlands will back themselves to chase.