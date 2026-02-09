T20 World Cup: Nepal's Fearless Cricket Won Hearts

One marvelled at the freedom with which the Nepal batters played. They trusted their strokes, ran hard between the wickets, and refused to be overawed.

IMAGE: Nepal's Nandan Yadav celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points England may have expected a routine outing; Nepal ensured it became an unforgettable ordeal.

Thousands of Dhaka Topis turned the Wankhede stadium into a carnival.

The World Cup slogan 'Feel the Thrill' was no longer just a tagline -- it came alive in every over.

Nepal fans walked into the Wankhede stadium expecting an evening of enjoyment. They walked out with their heads held high, hearts full of pride, and voices hoarse from cheering their team. What they witnessed was not just a cricket match, but a moment that will live long in Nepal's sporting memory.

Hundreds of Nepali fans routinely turn up for their team's matches in the UAE, but for this opening World Cup encounter, the numbers swelled into the thousands. Indian fans too joined in, cheering loudly for Nepal and celebrating every moment of their audacious performance.

IMAGE: Nepal cricket fans all set to watch the game at the Wankhede stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

Wearing the Dhaka Topi

A sea of traditional caps stood out in the crowd yesterday. Curious about the striking headgear, this reporter asked fans about it and learnt that it was called the Dhaka Topi.

With Bangladesh not featuring in this World Cup, the obvious question arose -- how did a cap named after Dhaka find such prominence here? Research revealed that the fabric for this traditional cap was historically imported from Dhaka, giving it its name.

Worn during festivals and celebrations back home, the Dhaka Topi turned the stadium into a carnival, giving the feeling of attending a grand festival.

When the mighty England trembled

Cricket rarely offers back-to-back moments when the powerful are pushed to the brink by the unheralded, but this was another one such afternoon.

After the USA took on India in the first match on Saturday, England, another giants of the game, were made to sweat by Nepal. Those who chose to skip this contest surely missed another thriller of the highest order.

Before the first ball, few would have imagined England scraping through by a mere four runs against a Nepal side still finding its feet in world cricket.

IMAGE: Lokesh Bam (39 not out off 20 balls) kept Nepal in the hunt for an upset victory but could not finish the game in the final over. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

World Cup slogan turns real

It was a perfect Sunday spectacle at the iconic Wankhede stadium. The World Cup slogan 'Feel the Thrill' was no longer just a tagline -- it came alive in every over.

Despite the narrow defeat, Nepal celebrated as if they had won, sending out a clear message that they are a force to be reckoned with. Their fearless brand of cricket won hearts, earned respect, and drew long, thunderous applause from a packed stadium.

England may have expected a routine outing; Nepal ensured it became an unforgettable ordeal.

IMAGE: Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee in action. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

How did Nepal make this happen?

How did Nepal dare to take on England's experienced bowling attack with such belief and bravery? It was a powerful reminder of what determination can produce.

One marvelled at the freedom with which their batters played. They trusted their strokes, ran hard between the wickets, and refused to be overawed.

With little experience of facing bowlers of this calibre, they still unleashed reverse sweeps, audacious lofted drives, and fearless intent.

Every shot unsettled England. The target was not massive, but it was challenging enough to put England's reputation on the line. Nearly 20,000 spectators, overwhelmingly backing Nepal, erupted with every wicket and every run, creating an atmosphere rarely witnessed for an associate nation.

England eventually crossed the line, but the day unquestionably belonged to Nepal. This match will forever be etched in Nepal's cricket history as a creditable defeat. If they continue to play with this level of fearlessness, it may only be a matter of time before such performances turn into historic victories.

Nepal's IPL net bowler gets debut-ball wicket

Adding another golden chapter to the evening was off-spinner Sher Malla. Making his T20 World Cup debut, Malla struck with his very first delivery, dismissing Phil Salt.

Familiar with Indian conditions after serving as a net bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Malla's rise has been meteoric. His selection came on the back of finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the Nepal Premier League, and he repaid that faith instantly.

IMAGE: Harry Brook on his way to a half century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Brook and fearlessness

England Skipper Harry Brook's captain's knock of 53 was a study in calm control, though it did not carry the pressure-laden intensity of Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav's 84 the previous evening. Brook found solid support in Jacob Bethell, who chipped in with a well-made half-century (55).

At the captain's press conference, Brook spoke about the importance of fearlessness: "You have just got to go out there and be fearless. Not worry about getting out and just keep on trying to take the bowlers on as much as possible."

He practised exactly what he preached. What he perhaps did not anticipate was that players from a little-known cricketing nation would adopt the same fearless approach -- and push England to the edge of embarrassment.