Home  » Cricket » Nazrul's shocking U-Turn: Bangladesh players decided on India boycott

Nazrul's shocking U-Turn: Bangladesh players decided on India boycott

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
February 11, 2026 12:54 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board defends its decision to not participate in T20 World Cup matches in India, citing protection of national dignity and player safety as primary reasons.

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket

Key Points

  • Bangladesh Cricket Board and players decided against playing T20 World Cup matches in India to protect national dignity.
  • The ICC declined Bangladesh's request to shift games to Sri Lanka, leading to their replacement by Scotland.
  • Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul initially cited government security concerns as the reason for not playing in India.
  • Pakistan announced a boycott of the match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh, but later withdrew the call.
  • The ICC has assured Bangladesh that there will be no sanctions and that they will be considered for hosting international tournaments.

Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul, who had insisted that the country's refusal to play its T20 World Cup matches in India was driven by his government's security concerns, now says that the decision was taken by the Cricket Board and the players to "protect national dignity".

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after the ICC declined the country's request of shifting its share of games to Sri Lanka. However, the world body has decided against penalising the nation for its stance.

Nazrul took centre-stage during the failed negotiations with the ICC prior to the team's ouster and had insisted that it was the Bangladesh government's prerogative to not send the team out of security worries.

 

Bangladesh Cricket Board's explanation

"There is no question of regret (not playing the World Cup). This decision was taken by the BCB and the players as they made sacrifices for the safety of the country's cricket, the safety of the people and to protect national dignity," Asif was quoted as saying by 'Cricbuzz' on Tuesday.

Last month, Nazrul, after talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the players, had taken a hardline position.

"I think we did not get justice from ICC. Whether we will play in the World Cup or not is entirely a government decision," he had asserted on January 22.

Pakistan's solidarity and resolution

In the aftermath of their ouster, Pakistan announced a boycott of the game against India to show solidarity with Bangladesh.

However, that impasse was resolved after hectic negotiations that also involved the BCB.

Bangladesh, while expressing gratitude towards Pakistan, asked them to show up for the match against India in the larger interest of the game. The Pakistan government eventually withdrew the boycott call.

"The ICC has said there will be no sanctions and that Bangladesh will be considered for hosting an international tournament. This is a brilliant achievement. I salute the Bangladesh Cricket Board," Nazrul said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

