HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Namibia skipper bowled over by Chakravarthy's 'mystery' spin

Namibia skipper bowled over by Chakravarthy's 'mystery' spin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2026 15:16 IST

x

Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus credits Varun Chakravarthy's unique spin bowling as the key factor in their defeat to India, admitting it's a skill his team rarely faces in associate cricket.

Varun Chakravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy demolished Namibia in the T20 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi, on Thursday, taking three wickets for just seven runs from two overs. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus highlighted the challenge for his players to perform under pressure in front of large crowds against top teams like India.
  • Namibia aims to improve their performance in high-pressure situations to compete at a higher level in international cricket.
  • Erasmus emphasized the need for calmness and presence of mind to execute skills effectively under pressure from high-quality bowling and large crowds.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus had no qualms in accepting that his batters did not stand a chance against the mystery spin of Varun Chakravarthy, whose skill was something that they have never seen in associate cricket.

Chasing 210, Nambia kept themselves in the game till the powerplay. However, Chakravarthy was introduced in the seventh over and struck on the very first ball with a googly.

He ended up taking three wickets in 12 balls and, for Erasmus, the game was done there.

"It's mystery bowling. Yes, there's leg spin googly every now and again that you face, and people have become accustomed to that. It's only in a few countries that they have guys like Varun, Mujeeb and these types of guys.

 

"I don't think there's anyone in the associate cricket that bowls it. Honestly, I have to say that that was the game-breaker right there. It was really just defeat ," Erasmus said after the 93-run loss to India on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, Erasmus had spoken about the risk of his players being overawed by the occasion of playing hosts India in their own backyard.

The stadium was expectedly packed and the fans made a lot of noise, an environment Erasmus and Co. are not really familiar with.

However, they gave a good account of themselves in patches. First they bowled well in the death overs to limit India to 209 before taking the attack to the home bowlers in the powerplay.

Erasmus said the 93-run loss was not a fair reflection of how his team played.

Adapting to pressure and big stages

"Through periods of that bowling performance (Chakravarthy's spell), guys stuck up, especially towards the back end of the game of their batting innings. So that's kind of something that you have to really get accustomed to is when you play in big stadiums in front of crowds and against big teams.

"It's not to be overawed as a first step. Then you can express your skills better. I felt that some guys did it in patches, but unfortunately some of those big overs that leaked and also that period of batting when we went three or four wickets straight," he said.

To graduate to the next level, Erasmus feels the players must learn to perform on the biggest stage.

"If you want to be a high-class cricketer, then you have to have courage, but you also have to have calmness and the presence of mind to perform your skills under that pressure. For example, my shot was just a little bit way too far away from the ball. I have to get it closer to the ball.

"How can you, under the exposure that you have there with 40,000 fans and high-quality bowling, how can you access the same skills that you do when you play your peers, I guess, when you play in associate cricket and play in front of no crowds," said the straight-talking skipper.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Namibia cry foul over night training snub vs India
T20 World Cup: Namibia cry foul over night training snub vs India
T20 World Cup: Mentor Gary Kirsten brings human touch to Namibia cricket
T20 World Cup: Mentor Gary Kirsten brings human touch to Namibia cricket
Varun Chakaravarthy reveals formula for success at T20 World Cup
Varun Chakaravarthy reveals formula for success at T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: 'We Have Edge Over Them'
T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: 'We Have Edge Over Them'
T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Namibia Match
T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Doubtful For Namibia Match

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Himesh Reshammiya's Fave Love Songs

webstory image 2

9 Mouthwatering Chocolate Recipes For Valentine's Day

webstory image 3

5 Top Kishore Kumar Love Songs

VIDEOS

Ayesha Khan Looks Stunning!1:18

Ayesha Khan Looks Stunning!

Indian Army Rescues Pregnant Woman Amid Heavy Snowfall in Tangdhar0:54

Indian Army Rescues Pregnant Woman Amid Heavy Snowfall in...

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Chic Vibe Stuns the Paparazzi!0:45

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Chic Vibe Stuns the Paparazzi!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO