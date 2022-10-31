News
Naib to replace injured Zazai in Afghanistan squad

Source: PTI
October 31, 2022 20:29 IST
Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib will replace injured Hazratullah Zazai in the Afghanistan squad for the remainder of the T20 World Cup.

 

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved the replacement for Zazai, the ICC stated.

Naib, who is a travelling reserve, was named as a replacement after Zazai was ruled out due to an abdominal muscle strain.

Winless Afghanistan are languishing at the bottom of six-team Group 1 with two points from three matches which include two washouts.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side will take on Sri Lanka in their fourth Super 12 match in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Source: PTI
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

