T20 World Cup: Mumbai Gripped By India-England Semi-Final Fever

Fans are so confident of India retaining the ICC World T20 title that that they would like March 8 (the day of the final) to be added to the list of special days in March as 'Indian cricket's double-triumph day'.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson stretches with India's Fielding Coach T Dilip at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Witnessing Mumbai celebrate Holi on Tuesday was a colourful experience, but cricket fans are now gearing up to celebrate what many expect to be India's semi-final win over England at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday.

March is a month of celebrations like Holi, Ram Navami, Eid-al-Fitr, the Hindu New Year and also International Women's Day.

Key Points Mumbai's cricket fans are already debating match tactics, toss importance and team selection while discussing field placements from their homes.

The PCB may become the first board to convert a cricketing performance failure into a financial crime.

A viral social media theory claims India's World Cup success often coincides with the presence of a Malayali player.

Toss and stock market trends

Photograph: Kind courtesy K R Nayar

For nervous fans, it will be like an important examination day -- a three-hour cardio workout.

Though Mumbai is the financial capital, the importance of winning the toss will be discussed more than stock market trends.

Fans would have started to offer advice on field placing right from their homes, and also made it known that they want Abhishek Sharma, who dropped two catches in the match against the West Indies, to be dropped.

England is good, but should not perform

A semi-final is not like group stage contests or the Super Eight clashes. There is no second chance.

The losing team will have to hang up their 2026 World Cup jersey and, if it is a visiting team, quickly pack up for a flight, if available, to return home.

The beauty of the iconic Wankhede stadium, from where I had reported India's 2011 World Cup triumph, is that the Arabian Sea breeze carries the chants of the fans to the players.

Most fans appreciate the England team but on one condition -- they should not perform against India.

The team that wins the semi-final is not just a finalist but a legend in the making.

If India loses, then everything, including the sea breeze, will be blamed.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir and Jasmeet Bumrah during the training session at the Wankhede stadium. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

PCB fines Pakistan World Cup players

Reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to fine each of its players Pakistan Rs 5 million (approximately $18,000) were being discussed all around while the India team was practising at the Wankhede stadium.

The PCB, which had already created enough news by refusing to play India, may now become the first board to convert a cricketing performance failure into a financial crime.

This act could now prompt youngsters in Pakistan to think twice on whether it would be wise to take up cricket as a profession.

Will the selectors who picked the players be fined or be given a bonus?

So, it is fine to take wickets and score centuries, but if one misses the semi-final, then there is a penalty!

Unfortunate for Sahibzada Farhan, the player who broke the record for the most runs in a T20 World Cup. Instead of being rewarded, he gets fined!

Malayali theory goes viral

IMAGE: The post on Malayalis as part of World Cup winning teams. Photograph: Kind courtesy K R Nayar

After Sanju Samson ensured India's entry into the semi-final, a post that has gone viral states that for India to win this World Cup, there must be a Malayali in the team.

Thanks to Sunil Valson in 1983, S Sreesanth in 2007, and Samson in 2024, this belief has found strength.

It is indeed a coconut-scented theory and this aroma has spread fast.

Very soon, among the checklist items to win a World Cup, a captain may have to ensure there is a certified Malayali in the team over and above the batting depth and death bowling experts.

Or perhaps God's blessing arrives only when a player from Kerala -- God's Own Country -- is in the side.

So popular is this theory now that even non-Malayalis are nodding in agreement with this theory.

