T20 World Cup: Mukkamalla, Harmeet star as USA thrash Netherlands

Key Points
- USA registered their first-ever victory over the Netherlands in T20 Internationals.
- Saiteja Mukkamalla's 51-ball 79 powered USA to a huge 196 for 6.
- Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh's four-wicket haul sent the Netherlands crashing for a lowly 103 in 15.5 overs.
Saiteja Mukkamalla's attractive 79 and a four-wicket haul by former India Under-19 star Harmeet Singh powered United States to a comfortable 93-run victory over the Netherlands in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup, in Chennai, on Friday.
This is USA's first-ever victory over the Netherlands in T20 Internationals.
Mukkamalla's 51-ball knock formed the cornerstone of USA's huge score of 196 for 6, while all-rounder Shubham Ranjane once again proved his prowess with an invaluable 24-ball 48 not out.
Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh (4/21) ran through the Netherlands' batting line-up to send them crashing for a lowly 103 in 15.5 overs.
Harmeet's figures were the best by a USA bowler in a T20 World Cup match. In fact, two of Harmeet's wickets -- opener Max O'Dowd (13) and all-rounder Bas de Leede (23) -- were half-trackers that were deposited to the fielders.
The other two deliveries were spot on -- one flat and skiddy that breached rival skipper Scott Edwards' defence, and the other a straighter one that trapped Roelof de Merwe in front.
Another left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige got one that kept so low that opener Michael Levitt was forced to play all over it.
The Netherlands were never really in the game for a chase on a track that got slower with the passage of time.
Earlier, Mukkamalla provided the impetus with a 51-ball 79 before Ranjane's late surge powered USA to 196 for 6 in their 20 overs.
Mukkamalla, Ranjane rally USA to huge total
Mukkamalla added 55 for the second wicket with skipper Monank Patel (36) and another 54 for the fourth wicket with former Mumbai all-rounder Ranjane, who used the long handle to a good effect to take the team total close to 200.
Mukkamalla, a former student of the cricket academy run by V V S Laxman in Hyderabad, hit five fours and four sixes. What stood out was his hitting on the off-side, including maximums over covers.
His driving was top notch, while Ranjane, towards the end, punished the short-ball tactic employed by the Netherlands bowlers.
Former South Africa left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe was hit for a straight six by Mukkamalla. In the case of Ranjane, he pulled both Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek.
Ranjane, who had scored a fifty against Pakistan, was in fine touch and when he and Mukkamalla were at the crease together, a 200-plus total looked possible. However van Beek and de Leede used clever change of pace on a slowish Chepauk track to pull things back.
De Leede, son of former Netherlands seamer Tim de Leede, was the pick of the bowling attack with figures of 3 for 37.