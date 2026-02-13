HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Mukkamalla, Harmeet star as USA thrash Netherlands

T20 World Cup: Mukkamalla, Harmeet star as USA thrash Netherlands

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 13, 2026 23:06 IST

USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla bats

IMAGE: USA's Saiteja Mukkamalla bats during the T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands, at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • USA registered their first-ever victory over the Netherlands in T20 Internationals.
  • Saiteja Mukkamalla's 51-ball 79 powered USA to a huge 196 for 6.
  • Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh's four-wicket haul sent the Netherlands crashing for a lowly 103 in 15.5 overs.

Saiteja Mukkamalla's attractive 79 and a four-wicket haul by former India Under-19 star Harmeet Singh powered United States to a comfortable 93-run victory over the Netherlands in a group league fixture of the T20 World Cup, in Chennai, on Friday.

This is USA's first-ever victory over the Netherlands in T20 Internationals. 

Mukkamalla's 51-ball knock formed the cornerstone of USA's huge score of 196 for 6, while all-rounder Shubham Ranjane once again proved his prowess with an invaluable 24-ball 48 not out.

Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh (4/21) ran through the Netherlands' batting line-up to send them crashing for a lowly 103 in 15.5 overs.

Harmeet's figures were the best by a USA bowler in a T20 World Cup match. In fact, two of Harmeet's wickets -- opener Max O'Dowd (13) and all-rounder Bas de Leede (23) -- were half-trackers that were deposited to the fielders.

IMAGE: Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards is bowled by USA spinner Harmeet Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The other two deliveries were spot on -- one flat and skiddy that breached rival skipper Scott Edwards' defence, and the other a straighter one that trapped Roelof de Merwe in front.

Another left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige got one that kept so low that opener Michael Levitt was forced to play all over it.

The Netherlands were never really in the game for a chase on a track that got slower with the passage of time.

Earlier, Mukkamalla provided the impetus with a 51-ball 79 before Ranjane's late surge powered USA to 196 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Mukkamalla, Ranjane rally USA to huge total

Harmeet Singh

IMAGE: Harmeet Singh celebrates a wicket. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mukkamalla added 55 for the second wicket with skipper Monank Patel (36) and another 54 for the fourth wicket with former Mumbai all-rounder Ranjane, who used the long handle to a good effect to take the team total close to 200.

Mukkamalla, a former student of the cricket academy run by V V S Laxman in Hyderabad, hit five fours and four sixes. What stood out was his hitting on the off-side, including maximums over covers.

His driving was top notch, while Ranjane, towards the end, punished the short-ball tactic employed by the Netherlands bowlers.

Former South Africa left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe was hit for a straight six by Mukkamalla. In the case of Ranjane, he pulled both Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek.

Ranjane, who had scored a fifty against Pakistan, was in fine touch and when he and Mukkamalla were at the crease together, a 200-plus total looked possible. However van Beek and de Leede used clever change of pace on a slowish Chepauk track to pull things back.

De Leede, son of former Netherlands seamer Tim de Leede, was the pick of the bowling attack with figures of 3 for 37.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
