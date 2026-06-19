India's bowling lacks clarity in T20 World Cup: Mithali Raj

Legendary cricketer Mithali Raj critically assesses the Indian women's team's bowling challenges and strengths, including the impact of the WPL, as they navigate the crucial stages of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: After starting their T20 World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins, India Women will be keen to maintain the momentum when they take on South Africa on Sunday (June 21). Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Mithali Raj identifies a critical lack of "role clarity" in the Indian women's cricket team's bowling department for the T20 World Cup.

The absence of Shreyanka Patil due to injury and an out-of-form seam attack are highlighted as major weaknesses for India.

India's batting, spearheaded by Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, remains the team's strongest asset, despite middle-order inconsistencies.

Mithali suggests Radha Yadav could replace the injured Shreyanka Patil, leveraging India's traditional strength in spin.

The Women's Premier League has significantly boosted young players' exposure and confidence, professionalising women's cricket in India.

Former women's cricket team captain and batting legend Mithali Raj reckons India lacks "role clarity" in their bowling department, an area that is a cause of concern going into the crucial matches of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India started their T20 World Cup campaign on a bright note, beating arch-rivals Pakistan and the Netherlands in their opening two Pool A games, but a stern test awaits the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as it takes on South Africa on Sunday, followed by Australia on June 28. In between, India will play Bangladesh on June 25.

But with right-arm off-spinner Shreyanka Patil ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury and a relatively weakened and out-of-form seam attack at its disposal, Mithali feels bowling is India's weakest link.

Addressing India's Bowling Weakness

"The first six overs of our bowling is something where I expect whoever is bowling to get us breakthroughs. In the last two-three series, we were not able to see that. India is missing Kashvi Gautam and Amanjot Kaur, but with the resources that we have, we need to make inroads in the initial few overs. When you get early breakthroughs, it puts pressure on the batting team," ICC Women's T20 World Cup expert Mithali said while speaking on JioStar Media Day.

"Against teams like South Africa and Australia, you want more. Our seamers need to use the conditions and hit the right lengths to give us a better start in terms of our bowling innings.

"My concern is largely in terms of our bowling because batters know their roles. Clearly, we can see whether it is Shafali (Verma), who adjusted her innings against the Netherlands, or Jemimah (Rodrigues). But when it comes to bowlers, who are our strike bowlers, who are the ones going to get us wickets, and who are the ones who will tighten the run flow...there has to be role clarity in the bowling department, which I feel is missing," she said.

India's Batting Strength And Middle-Order Concerns

Mithali said with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in fine form and Richa Ghosh providing the firepower towards the end, batting continues to be India's strongest point.

"In batting, Smriti is doing great. I have been really impressed with the way she has shown game awareness after losing Shafali and Jemima. She had a plan on how to execute and get her innings through. She held one end and built partnerships with other batters, and Richa is an integral part of that batting unit, coming in during the last five-six overs."

"There is a lot of thinking that needs to go into it, and it is one big aspect going into the knockout stages to get your bowling unit stronger. Right now, if you ask me, it is our batting that is the strong pursuit of the Indian team."

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Potential Replacements

She backed left-arm orthodox spinner Radha Yadav to replace Shreyanka in the playing eleven.

"It definitely will be a setback because the support staff might have strategies and tactical plans keeping her in mind in this World Cup, and she (Shreyanka) as an individual player also was looking forward to the World Cup. She is coming back from an injury and has been nursing it for a year or so, and it is tough for her to get injured and miss out on a global stage like the World Cup.

"As far as the Indian team is concerned, they now will have to go back to Plan B or C. We do have Radha Yadav in the ranks, and maybe they will call for a replacement. Either way, someone will step into that role. India's strength has been its spinners, so Radha has done decently well in the ODI World Cup, and the immediate change I look at is Radha stepping into Shreyanka's role," she said.

Mithali is also a bit concerned about the performance of India's middle-order batters and expects them to pull up their socks going forward in the tournament.

"If we talk about our batting, especially the middle order, I think we are losing a couple of wickets in the span of an over or two, and that's where the pressure is coming on the incoming batters.

"There are no partnerships from the No. 3, 4 and 5 batters, and that is where I feel when Richa comes, she has a lot to do. She has to set the momentum and also take it higher. She has done it most of the time, and we want her to do it in important games, but we expect some partnerships in the middle order. That will help Richa Ghosh launch," she said.

Impact of WPL on Women's Cricket in India

Mithali said women's cricket has witnessed a drastic evolution after the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

"There are a few changes that I see, especially the exposure the young girls get. What the WPL has done for women's cricket in India is huge. It has had a huge impact on women's cricket in India. The young players who are picked through the WPL are not overawed by the occasion."

"When India won the ODI World Cup, there was a huge shift in the mindset of the players. They just back themselves with a lot of confidence. The match fees are on par with the men cricketers, and you start to invest in your own game.

"You don't have to find sponsors. With the match fees, you start to hire nutritionists, trainers and physios to work on your game, and that development I can see in all the players," she added.