HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Mentor Gary Kirsten brings human touch to Namibia cricket

T20 World Cup: Mentor Gary Kirsten brings human touch to Namibia cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2026 19:30 IST

x

Namibia's cricket team is banking on Gary Kirsten's mentorship to provide a competitive edge and tactical advantage during the T20 World Cup.

Gary Kirsten

IMAGE: Beyond his credentials and trophies, it is Gary Kirsten's management style that truly resonates with the Namibia squad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gary Kirsten's vast experience, including his successful stint with India, brings a winning edge to Namibia.
  • Kirsten's deep understanding of venues in India and opposition players, will prove valuable for Namibia.
  • Namibia's approach is rooted in short-term focus and internal standards rather than looking too far ahead.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus believes the presence of Gary Kirsten as mentor has added a bit more than mere tactical sharpness, pointing at former World Cup winning coach's ability to connect with players on a personal level while still offering a competitive edge shaped by vast experience.

Reflecting on what Kirsten brings to the table, Erasmus underlined the value of his pedigree and familiarity with conditions ahead of Namibia's opening game against Netherlands on Tuesday.

 

"Yes, he (Kirsten) obviously has lots of experience not only in the IPL but as you say with the 2011 India squad. So definitely he brings a winning edge to it (our campaign). And also brings lots of knowledge of the different grounds."

Why Namibia's players adore Gary Kirsten

Erasmus went on to explain that, beyond his credentials and trophies, it is Kirsten's management style that truly resonates with the squad.

"But I think looking past that, I think it's very nice in terms of management that you have so many mentor type coaches who really like to bring the human side first and they really like to connect with the players."

He stressed that this player-first approach is what earns the respect of the group.

"I think that's what we respect most about Gary and all the other coaches on our staff. But cricket is very much conditions based and it's awesome to have him around."

Elaborating on Kirsten's influence, Erasmus highlighted his deep understanding of venues and opposition players.

"He knows all the grounds around here and also opposition players he knows because he has been with so many different players. And as you say, immense experience."

'We haven't thought about India game yet'

Turning attention to Namibia's upcoming fixture against the Netherlands, Erasmus made it clear that thoughts of the high-profile clash against India on February 12 at this very venue isn't a priority right now.

He emphasised that the team's immediate focus is entirely on the next challenge.

"No, all our energy is on the Netherlands game now. It's such a different game that we're going to face as opposed to the India game. Yeah, we haven't even thought about the 12th."

Erasmus explained that the approach is rooted in short-term focus and internal standards rather than looking too far ahead.

"We're only thinking about the next 24 hours and obviously our attention is on ourselves first. It's about playing our best cricket, putting our best processes in place, accessing our best skills, our strengths."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Namibia face stiff Netherlands test
T20 World Cup: Namibia face stiff Netherlands test
World Cup: SA's Gen-Next chase T20 glory after 2024 heartbreak
World Cup: SA's Gen-Next chase T20 glory after 2024 heartbreak
T20 World Cup: 'India have eleven potential match-winners'
T20 World Cup: 'India have eleven potential match-winners'
T20 WC: Schalkwyk reveals how US game plan stunned India
T20 WC: Schalkwyk reveals how US game plan stunned India
Work smart, not hard is Oman all-rounder Nadeem's mantra
Work smart, not hard is Oman all-rounder Nadeem's mantra

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Saif-Kareena: The Ultimate Power Couple Who Stole the Show1:21

Saif-Kareena: The Ultimate Power Couple Who Stole the Show

Khushi Dazzles in a Sari at Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower0:45

Khushi Dazzles in a Sari at Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower

Security Forces Conduct Foot Patrolling In Manipur's Ukhrul After Recent Violence1:29

Security Forces Conduct Foot Patrolling In Manipur's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO