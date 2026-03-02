T20 World Cup: Meet Castle Corner: Zimbabwe's 12th Man

After their T20 World Cup campaign, the Zimbabwe cricket team showed their heartfelt appreciation for the Castle Corner, a dedicated fan group whose unwavering support highlights the special bond between players and their most loyal supporters.

IMAGE: The supporters belong to the Castle Corner, a fan group that travels to cheer the Zimbabwe team. Photographs: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Instead of heading back to the dressing room at the end of a gutsy but gruelling T20 World Cup campaign, Zimbabwe's exhausted cricketers sprinted towards a corner of the spectators' stands to thank half a dozen supporters who they consider family.

Inspirational skipper Sikandar Raza was not part of the group that acknowledged the support from the loyal fans who secured last minute funding to travel to India for the Super 8 leg of the tournament after witnessing the team's unbeaten campaign in Sri Lanka.

However, he ran towards the 'Castle Corner' after finishing a TV interview following his special all-round performance, albeit in a five-wicket loss to South Africa.

Castle Corner holds a special place in the heart of the players, so much so that every member of the team knows the fans and their family members by name.

For background, Castle Corner is the name of a stand at the Harare Sports Club back home.

With their infectious energy, the members of the group also brought the neutral Delhi residents on their side during Sunday's game.

Every dismissal was hugely cheered as Zimbabwe took three wickets in the powerplay after posting a below 153 for seven. Proteas eventually chased down the target comfortably.

The love and respect for Zimbabwe was because of their giant-killing run in the tournament. A team that was toiling in nondescript locations 18 months ago pulled off upsets against the mighty Australia and Sri Lanka.

Raza's Gratitude and Respect

"Like you said, not many teams or people gave us a chance (in the tournament). Most importantly, even if you look at it today, we were out, but I have huge respect for Delhi and the crowd. The way they were chanting Zimbabwe, the ultimate goal for me and for my team was to earn respect," said Raza in his campaign-ending media interaction.

"And hearing Zimbabwe and the fans and the crowd coming up for this so-called dead rubber and support Zimbabwe, it tells you that we are going home with a lot of respect," said the 39-year-old, who wishes to continue playing in his 40s.

The warmth in Raza's voice was evident from the manner in which he spoke about his relationship with the Castle Corner.

"We have a personal relation with them. We know each member of the Castle Corner. We know their families, the kids, and everything. So they are not just fans for us. They are pretty much part of our cricketing family," said Raza, who has been fasting in the holy month of ramadan.

"So our relation with Castle Corner runs a lot deeper than just our relation with fans. And lastly, on the crowd to Delhi, I just want to say thank you very much. The chanting of Zimbabwe, the support you guys have showed us, and the respect and love you guys have shown us.

"I'm going home with a lot of very fond memories and I'll forever be grateful to this Delhi crowd," added the Pakistan-born cricketer.