HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Malinga, Mendis in Sri Lanka's squad; Dhanajaya de Silva dropped

T20 World Cup: Malinga, Mendis in Sri Lanka's squad; Dhanajaya de Silva dropped

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 03, 2026 15:00 IST

x

Sri Lanka cricket team

IMAGE: Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka will lead Sri Lanka's batting hopes at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sri Lanka have won the T20 World Cup only once in 2014, when they defeated India in the final.
  • Sri Lanka take on Ireland in their opening match on February 8.
  • Kamindu Mendis replaced Dhananjaya de Silva in Sri Lanka's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead a strong Sri Lankan side for the T20 World Cup, featuring key players including Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka.

After the preliminary squad was announced in December, Sri Lanka on Monday released its final squad, with batter Kamindu Mendis making the cut, along with pacer Eshan Malinga, who ihad njured his shoulder during the 2nd T20I against England.

Mendis came in for Dhananjaya de Silva, who struggled during the recent T20Is against England and Pakistan.

A red-hot Nissanka and an emerging Kamil Mishara will be crucial to the team's fortunes with the bat, while Kusal and Charith will also offer loads of experience, firepower and stability.

Sri Lanka claimed T20 World Cup title in 2014

In the all-round department, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage offer balance with their capabilities with bat and ball. The bowling unit boasts of variety, be it express pacer Dushmantha Chameera or Matheesha Pathirana's slingy action, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana also set to form a formidable spin duo with Wanindu.

Sri Lanka have won the T20 World Cup only once in 2014, when they defeated India in the final.

Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka's group stage fixtures in T20 World Cup:
February 8: v Ireland, Colombo
February 12: v Oman, Pallekele
February 16: v Australia, Pallekele
February 19: v Zimbabwe, Colombo

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India's Fab 8 Script T20 World Cup History?
Can India's Fab 8 Script T20 World Cup History?
No boycott order yet for Pakistan Women's A vs India clash
No boycott order yet for Pakistan Women's A vs India clash
'Beating Pakistan Doesn't Feel Special Anymore'
'Beating Pakistan Doesn't Feel Special Anymore'
India Game: Pakistan May Do A U-Turn
India Game: Pakistan May Do A U-Turn
'Enough is enough': Pak boycotts India, fans rally
'Enough is enough': Pak boycotts India, fans rally

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point1:10

Ameesha Patel's Airport Style Is On Point

Watch PM Modi's Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Reporters on India-US Trade Deal0:56

Watch PM Modi's Heartfelt 'Thank You' to Reporters on...

Delhi Blanketed in Dense Fog This Morning2:11

Delhi Blanketed in Dense Fog This Morning

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO