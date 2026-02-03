T20 World Cup: Malinga, Mendis in Sri Lanka's squad; Dhanajaya de Silva dropped

IMAGE: Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka will lead Sri Lanka's batting hopes at the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sri Lanka have won the T20 World Cup only once in 2014, when they defeated India in the final.

Sri Lanka take on Ireland in their opening match on February 8.

Kamindu Mendis replaced Dhananjaya de Silva in Sri Lanka's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead a strong Sri Lankan side for the T20 World Cup, featuring key players including Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka.



After the preliminary squad was announced in December, Sri Lanka on Monday released its final squad, with batter Kamindu Mendis making the cut, along with pacer Eshan Malinga, who ihad njured his shoulder during the 2nd T20I against England.

Mendis came in for Dhananjaya de Silva, who struggled during the recent T20Is against England and Pakistan.



A red-hot Nissanka and an emerging Kamil Mishara will be crucial to the team's fortunes with the bat, while Kusal and Charith will also offer loads of experience, firepower and stability.

Sri Lanka claimed T20 World Cup title in 2014

In the all-round department, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage offer balance with their capabilities with bat and ball. The bowling unit boasts of variety, be it express pacer Dushmantha Chameera or Matheesha Pathirana's slingy action, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana also set to form a formidable spin duo with Wanindu.



Sri Lanka have won the T20 World Cup only once in 2014, when they defeated India in the final.



Sri Lanka T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga.



Sri Lanka's group stage fixtures in T20 World Cup:

February 8: v Ireland, Colombo

February 12: v Oman, Pallekele

February 16: v Australia, Pallekele

February 19: v Zimbabwe, Colombo