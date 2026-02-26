T20 World Cup: Maharoof calls for 'hard decisions' after Sri Lanka's poor show

'It's not the first time. I just hope something down the line, this has to come to an end, some hard decisions have to be made.'

IMAGE: Co-hosts Sri Lanka were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing their first two games in the Super 8 stage. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

T20 World Cup co-hosts Sri Lanka bowed out of the tournament after suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of New Zealand in a Super 8 clash in Colombo on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The former champions surrendered meekly to the Kiwis with a horror batting display, managing just 107/8 while chasing 169 to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

In their first match of the Super 8s, Sri Lanka went down to England by 51 runs after being bowled out for 95 while chasing 147.

Sri Lanka, who won the title back in 2014, have failed to qualify for the last-four stage even once since then.

Calling for "hard decisions", former all-rounder Farveez Maharoof came down heavily on the team management and players, terming the side's performance 'hurtful' and 'shameful.'

"I'm going to put it very simply, it's hurtful, it's painful, and it's shameful," Maharoof told ESPNcricinfo.

He was particularly critical of the batting unit, pointing to a recurring pattern of soft dismissals in crucial games.

"But the way some of the batters just gifted their wickets away, every other dismissal was a soft dismissal, giving the wickets away, just like the England game, where all ten were soft dismissals. Continuing the same trend into another game, a must-win game, shows Sri Lanka were not up to the mark with the bat."

Long-term solutions required

Maharoof indicated that the issues were not new and that they required long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes. Calling for accountability, he stressed that the time for difficult conversations has arrived.

"It's not the first time. I just hope something down the line, this has to come to an end, some hard decisions have to be made," he added.

Sri Lanka entered the Super 8s with convincing wins over Ireland, Oman, and Australia before registering a loss against Zimbabwe.

Following their win over Australia, many experts tipped them to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. However, Sri Lanka flattered to deceive as they lost both their first two Super 8 outings without a fight.

Sri Lanka will look to end their campaign on a high when they take on Pakistan on Saturday in their last game of the tournament.

Maharoof pointed out that Sri Lanka's selectors must evaluate player roles and chart out plans for the future before the next international assignment.

"I think after the next game, before the next series starts, Sri Lanka's selectors and the think tank should really think of the future, what are the capabilities of the players, who should stick and who should not stick, and move on. I expect that, probably in the next couple of weeks, some hard decisions are going to be made. If not, I will be very surprised."