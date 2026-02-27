T20 World Cup: 'Let the bat talk': Yuvraj on Abhishek's 55

Yuvraj Singh applauds Abhishek Sharma's resilient half-century in the T20 World Cup, underscoring the power of performance after a period of struggle.

IMAGE: Abhishek Singh rotated strike smartly, and launched a calculated assault once set. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored a crucial half-century against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup, marking a return to form.

Yuvraj Singh praised Abhishek Sharma's innings, emphasising the importance of letting the bat do the talking.

Abhishek Sharma's mature innings of 55 off 30 balls helped India secure a commanding win over Zimbabwe.

After Abhishek Sharma bounced back to form with a crucial half-century against Zimbabwe, his mentor Yuvraj Singh had the perfect response, ‘The best chatter is when you let the bat do all the talking!’

India reignited their T20 World Cup title defence with a commanding 72-run win over Zimbabwe in Chennai. The batters rediscovered their fluency but the biggest positive was the return to form of opener Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek’s half-century was measured his slowest in T20Is, coming off 26 balls and featuring three fours and four sixes. Yet it was the maturity of the innings that stood out more than the strike rate.

After a lean run that saw him manage just 15 runs and three ducks before this game, the left-hander focused on spending time at the crease.

In the previous match against the Proteas, he had managed a hurried 15 off 12 balls, swinging in desperation. At Chepauk, however, he looked composed. He allowed himself to settle, rotated strike smartly, and launched a calculated assault once set -- a knock of 55 off 30 balls that steadied India before the middle order accelerated.

The performance drew praise from mentor Yuvraj Singh, who took to social media to applaud his student.

Abhishek Sharma's Perspective

Speaking after the match, Abhishek admitted the innings was a much-needed breakthrough.

‘It is always great, you know, when you contribute for the team. And I was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now. I am really happy. I would say it was not that intentional (talking about slowing down), but I just wanted to, you know, spend some time at the pitch because if you see, I have not even played 10-12 balls in the whole tournament yet. So I just wanted to spend some time and make a special mention to the team, the way they have treated me so far.’

The world No.1 T20I batter also credited the support system around him for keeping his belief intact during the rough patch.

‘You just keep believing. So that has happened,’ he signed off.