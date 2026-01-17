HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » JJ Smuts a surprise inclusion in Italy squad for T20 World Cup

JJ Smuts a surprise inclusion in Italy squad for T20 World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2026 20:09 IST

x

JJ Smuts

IMAGE: JJ Smuts has featured in 13 T20Is and six ODIs for South Africa. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Durban's Super Giants/X

Italy on Saturday named a 15-member squad, to be captained by experienced batter Wayne Madsen, for their maiden ICC men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.

The Azzurris will make their T20 World Cup debut against Bangladesh on February 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with their next appearance slated to come against Nepal on February 12 in Mumbai.

The 42-year-old Madsen, who has played club cricket in England and South Africa, has featured in four T20Is for Italy in 2023. He has played 253 first-class matches and 117 List A games.

The big addition, however, was the 37-year-old all-rounder JJ Smuts, who has previously played for South Africa national team in 13 T20Is and six ODIs.

Emilio Gay missed the tournament through injury.

 

Italy made it to the showpiece on the back of a historic run in the ICC men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025, where they claimed the second position following wins against Scotland and Guernsey, and qualified alongside the Netherlands.

The tournament debutants have been clubbed alongside two-time winners England, the West Indies, Bangladesh, and Nepal in Group C.

The squad:

Wayne Madsen (Captain), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

History beckons, but NZ not overawed by occasion!
History beckons, but NZ not overawed by occasion!
WPL: Warriorz assert dominance with easy win over MI
WPL: Warriorz assert dominance with easy win over MI
U19 WC: Sooryavanshi, Kundu shine as India post 238
U19 WC: Sooryavanshi, Kundu shine as India post 238
Ex-Aussie cricketer Martyn survives terrifying meningitis
Ex-Aussie cricketer Martyn survives terrifying meningitis
37 All Out! A Shameful Record For Pak Test Skipper!
37 All Out! A Shameful Record For Pak Test Skipper!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition, and Festive Enthusiasm3:31

Coimbatore celebrates Mattu Pongal with Joy, Tradition,...

A Surprise Moment: NSA Doval Recites Poetry at Raibaar Event1:03

A Surprise Moment: NSA Doval Recites Poetry at Raibaar Event

Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Tourists Embrace the Winter Magic of Dal Lake2:07

Kashmir in Deep Freeze: Tourists Embrace the Winter Magic...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO