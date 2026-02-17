T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Be Rested For Netherlands Match

Despite India's qualification for the Super 8 stage, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play in the final Group A match against the Netherlands, according to batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has bowled just six overs in the first two matches, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.16. Photograph: ANI Photo

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stated that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be rested for the final Group A match against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday despite the hosts having already qualified for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Bumrah played a pivotal role with the ball in Sunday's high-voltage clash against Pakistan, striking crucial blows by removing opener Saim Ayub and captain Salman Ali Agha. His timely breakthroughs derailed Pakistan as they suffered an emphatic 61-run defeat.

With an eye on preserving his fitness, the BCCI's sports science team has carefully managed Bumrah's workload, resting him on several occasions whenever the team management deemed it necessary.

"Don't think Bumrah will rest. We will decide later," Kotak said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Abhishek Sharma's Fitness and Form

Speaking about opener Abhishek Sharma's fitness after a stomach bug forced him to get hospitalised and also miss the game against Namibia, Kotak remained optimistic.

Abhishek returned for the Pakistan clash but was dismissed for a duck. Kotak, however, expressed confidence in the youngster's temperament, describing him as a self-assured player who is certain to bounce back stronger.

"He wasn't well. Last game he got out in first over. We don't want to over analyze. He has his plans sorted," Kotak said when asked if teams have decoded the flamboyant opener's game.

Ishan Kishan's Confidence

Kotak lauded opener Ishan Kishan's temperament, saying the keeper-batter was a "confident" person.

"He has always been a very confident player since his younger days. That mindset helps in T20 cricket," said Kotak about Kishan, whose half-century played a pivotal role in India thrashing Pakistan by 61 runs.

Kotak added India will not take Netherlands lightly.

"From start of this World Cup, we have seen any team can beat any team. That is why every game is important."