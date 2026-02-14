T20 World Cup: Jansen scalps 4 as South Africa restrict New Zealand to 175

IMAGE: Marco Jansen registered his best T20I figures of 4/40 to help South Africa restrict New Zealand to 175/7 in a T20 World Cup Group D game in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

● SCORECARD

Key Points South Africa restricted New Zealand to 175 for 7 in their Group D match of the T20 World Cup.

Pacer Marco Jansen recorded career-best figures of 4/40.

Mark Chapman, who made 48, was New Zealand's top-scorer.

Finn Allen (31) and Daryl Mitchell (32) were also among the runs for the Blackcaps

In one of the most anticipated clashes of the group stage, New Zealand rode on a counter-attacking 74-run stand between Mark Chapman (48) and Daryl Mitchell (32) to post 175 for seven against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Group D match, in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

On a surface offering pace and bounce, South Africa opted to bowl as the contest lived up to its billing as around 30,000 fans filled the stadium to witness the clash despite it being a non-India fixture. Both sides were unbeaten coming into the fixture.

New Zealand begin briskly

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips is being clean-bowled by Keshav Maharaj. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Tim Seifert (13 off 9) welcomed Marco Jansen with a six, while Finn Allen took the aggressive route against Lungi Ngidi, launching him for a massive straight six and a four in the same over.

The Black Caps surged to 33 before Jansen used steep bounce to have Seifert caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Jansen then tilted the balance by dismissing Rachin Ravindra (13), caught by David Miller, and soon accounted for the dangerous Allen (31 off 17), who miscued to skipper Aiden Markram.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj tightened the screws further by cleaning up the in-form Glenn Phillips (1), reducing New Zealand to 64 for four inside seven overs.

Though Ngidi (1/34) and Kagiso Rabada (0/27) extracted good purchase off the surface, they did not fully capitalise. Ngidi, in particular, strayed in line at times, allowing the batters to free their arms.

Chapman, Mitchell keep SA at bay

IMAGE: Marco Jansen picked up three wickets inside the Powerplay to put New Zealand on the backfoot. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

With the innings threatening to unravel, Chapman and Mitchell rebuilt with composure and controlled aggression.

Chapman struck six fours and two sixes in his 48 off 26 balls, keeping the scoreboard moving with calculated risks.

Mitchell (32 off 24) provided stability and momentum, notably smashing a huge six off Markram when the South African captain introduced himself to break the stand.

Chapman too dispatched Markram over the ropes as the pair shifted pressure back on the bowlers.

Jansen returns to torment SA

Just as New Zealand looked set for a late flourish, Jansen returned to deny Chapman a deserved half-century, with Ryan Rickelton completing the catch. Mitchell fell soon after to Ngidi, and Mitchell Santner was dismissed cheaply by Corbin Bosch, halting the surge.

Jansen finished as the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 40, while Bosch delivered a disciplined four-over spell of 1 for 34, maintaining a tight, wicket-to-wicket line. Maharaj chipped in with 1 for 24.

A brisk unbeaten 23 from James Neesham ensured New Zealand closed at 175 for seven.

With dew already setting in, the total could prove slightly under par, as gripping the ball under lights is expected to challenge New Zealand's bowlers in the chase.