T20 World Cup:Jai Gorkhali! Nepal's Fans Steal The Show At Wankhede

Nepalese cricket fans brought an unparalleled level of passion and energy to the T20 World Cup in Mumbai, transforming the stadium into a vibrant hub of support for their team.

IMAGE: Nepal fans at the Wankhede. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Nepalese fans created a vibrant atmosphere at the Wankhede stadium, transforming it into a 'Kathmandu away from home' for Nepal's T20 World Cup match against England.

Fans traveled from afar to support Nepal, providing invaluable support and making the players feel like they were playing on home soil.

Despite a narrow loss to England, Nepal's spirited performance and the passionate crowd ensured the spotlight was on the rising cricketing nation.

When Nepal took the field against England in their T20 World Cup 2026 clash at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium, it wasn't just a cricket match but it was a festival of red and blue.

A sea of Nepalese supporters had transformed the iconic stadium into a Kathmandu away from home. Flags fluttered, drums pounded, and Jai Gorkhali chants echoed in the stadium, creating a pulsating atmosphere that commentator Harsha Bhogle couldn't stop raving about on air. He captured it perfectly, 'This is Nepal's 12th man at work. Tomorrow, all Nepalis reporting to work will have sore throats from shouting.'

The fans didn't just watch -- every run scored, every misfield, every dot ball drew cheers.

Fans had travelled for days, some crossing borders and enduring long journeys, just to be part of this spectacle. For a side ranked outside the top 15 in the world, their fans provided an invaluable advantage, making the players feel as if they were playing on their own soil.

For the players, it felt like they weren't just representing their team -- they were carrying the hopes of an entire nation.

IMAGE: Rohit Paudel and his teammates refused to throw in the towel and put up a spirited chase only to fall agonisingly short of a famous victory. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

On the field, Nepal responded with heart. As England survived a major scare before labouring to a four run victory against a plucky Nepal in a Group C last-ball thriller. Nepal may have lost narrowly to England but their performance and the crowd behind them ensured the spotlight was firmly on the rising cricketing nation.

IMAGE: Nepal players applaud fans after the game. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After the final ball, Captain Rohit Paudel led his team on a lap of the stadium, waving to fans and acknowledging their unwavering support. The gesture was as much a thank you as it was a recognition of the fans' role in driving the team to punch above their weight.

Nepal's Growing Cricket Passion

Nepal's cricketing passion isn't new -- the Nepal Premier League has been drawing record crowds, and the energy at Wankhede showed how far it has grown.

As the tournament progresses, Nepal's players will feel the roar of their fans behind them. At Wankhede, they weren't just a team but they were representing their nation, with a crowd that made it feel like Kathmandu had come to Mumbai. Harsha Bhogle said this kind of support is rare in cricket and could make a big difference for Nepal in the coming matches.