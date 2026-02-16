HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: Jacks fireworks propel England to 202 vs Italy

T20 World Cup: Jacks fireworks propel England to 202 vs Italy

Source: PTI
February 16, 2026 17:41 IST

Will Jacks

IMAGE: Will Jacks provided the finishing touches to the England innings with an unbeaten 22-ball 53 against Italy in their Group C clash of the T20 World Cup, in Kolkata, on Monday. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points

  • England posted a challenging 202/7 against Italy in a crucial Group C game in the T20 World Cup.
  • Will Jacks hit an unbeaten 53 off 22 balls to take England past the 200-run mark.
  • England looked in trouble at 105/5 before Jacks and Sam Curran provided the late flourish.

England finally rediscovered their attacking mojo, riding on an explosive start and a splendid late surge from Will Jacks to post a challenging 202 for seven against Italy in their must-win Group C clash, in Kolkata, on Monday.

With a Super Eights berth on the line after a scratchy campaign, the two-time champions came out all guns blazing but continued their trend of losing wickets at regular intervals.

It was Jacks' unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls (4x6, 3x4) that provided the late flourish, lifting them to their first 200-plus total in this edition.

England looked in trouble at 105/5 before Jacks and Sam Curran (25 off 19 balls) provided the late thrust.

The duo stitched together the best partnership of the innings in a 54-run stand off just 25 balls for the sixth wicket.

Opting to bat, Phil Salt set the tone with a brisk 28 off 15 balls (2x4, 2x6) as England raced past 50 inside five overs.

However, veteran Jos Buttler's poor run continued as he fell for just three in the third over, dismissed off the first ball by Grant Stewart.

England keep momentum intact

Despite both openers being removed in the powerplay at 54/2 with Salt falling to Ali Hasan in the sixth over, England maintained momentum.

Anthony Mosca produced a sensational forward-diving low catch at deep backward square leg from a miscued pull by Salt triggered a brief wobble.

Jacob Bethell (23 off 20 balls) and Salt had earlier carried England to the 50-run mark inside the powerplay, but Bethell too perished against the run of play as England lost the duo in the space of 11 balls.

 

Skipper Harry Brook (14 off 9 balls) looked in fine touch, smoking left-arm spinner JJ Smuts through long-off and then over square leg for six. But he hit a reckless shot off the next ball, edging a wide, slower delivery to throw away his start.

Tom Banton, fresh from his unbeaten 63 against Scotland, again got going with a fluent 30 off 21 balls.

Playing straight and getting to the pitch of the ball, he batted sensibly before gifting his wicket with a straightforward catch to Manenti at deep midwicket.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
Babar, Afridi to face the axe after India debacle!
Ishan Kishan's Redemption: From Snub to Pakistan Statement
Rashid: Afghanistan Hopeful Despite Super 8 Uncertainty
Axar's Subtle Craft Sinks Pakistan Chase
'Don't Say a Word!' SKY's Silent Masterstroke

