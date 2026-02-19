HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Hope leads West Indies fightback vs Italy

Hope leads West Indies fightback vs Italy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 13:53 IST

x

Despite a solid 75 from Shai Hope Italy's disciplined bowling performance stifled the West Indies in their T20 World Cup group stage encounter.

Shai Hope

IMAGE: West Indies skipper Shai Hope struck a fluent 75, which included 6 fours and 4 sixes, in the T20 World Cup Group C match against Italy, in Kolkata, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Shai Hope scored a fluent 75 for West Indies against Italy in the T20 World Cup.
  • Italy's bowlers, led by Ben Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage, restricted West Indies to 165/6.
  • Roston Chase's slow innings of 24 off 25 balls hampered West Indies' momentum.
  • Sherfane Rutherford and Matthew Forde added crucial runs at the end to boost the West Indies total.

Skipper Shai Hope struck a fluent 75, but first-timers Italy pulled things back superbly with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict two-time champions West Indies to 165 for 6 in their final group league fixture of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Thursday.

On a batting-friendly surface, where England's 200-plus total was nearly chased down in the previous game, the target of 166 looked underwhelming at the innings break as Italy's spinners led by Ben Manenti (2/37) and Crishan Kalugamage (2/25) choked the run flow in the back end.

 

Italy's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Italy's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: ANI

It would have been worse for the Windies had Grant Stewart not leaked 19 runs in the penultimate over, with Sherfane Rutherford (24 not out from 15 balls) and Matthew Forde (16 not out; 8b) propping up the total.

Hope batted effortlessly, bringing up a 28-ball fifty while striking four sixes and six fours in a 46-ball knock, but Roston Chase's sluggish 24 off 25 balls (2x4) hurt the momentum.

It dragged the Windies innings down, and even as Hope got boundaries at will, Chase looked tentative, and struggled to rotate the strike before holing out to deep forward square.

The pressure mounted with two quick wickets -- Chase and Rovman Powell (9) -- as experienced off-spinner Manenti and Sri Lanka-origin leg-spinner Crishan Kalugamage turned the tide in Italy's favour.

Manenti struck in successive overs, including taking the key wicket of Powell, while Kalugamage delivered the decisive blow by cleaning up Hope with a delivery that was sliding in, even as the batter left his stumps exposed.

The leg-spinner also removed Jason Holder (9) to tighten Italy's grip.

JJ Smuts was tidy with the new ball, conceding just 27 runs in his four overs without success, as Italy's disciplined attack denied West Indies their customary late surge.

Despite Hope's brilliance and a 64-run stand with Chase, West Indies faltered in the final 10 overs.

Early wicket and Hope's counter-attack

Opting to bowl, Italy struck with left-arm seamer Ali Hasan removing Brandon King (4) with his first ball.

But Hope, fresh from an unbeaten 61 against Nepal, counterattacked in style drilling a wide half-volley from fast bowler Thomas Draca through extra-cover.

Hasan then erred in line as Hope crashed two more fours through the off side before pulling him for a six over square leg in a 14-run over.

However, Draca hit back to remove the in-form Shimron Hetmyer (1).

The pacer drew an outside edge as Hetmyer sliced a catch to short third -- his first single-digit score of the tournament -- after knocks of 64, 23 and 46 not out.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shivam Dube: India's Secret Weapon At T20 World Cup
Shivam Dube: India's Secret Weapon At T20 World Cup
3 Matches, 3 Ducks: What's Wrong with Abhishek?
3 Matches, 3 Ducks: What's Wrong with Abhishek?
Modi Stadium: Where Cricket Roars Loudest
Modi Stadium: Where Cricket Roars Loudest
Sahibzada Farhan's 100 Ends 12-Year Wait for Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan's 100 Ends 12-Year Wait for Pakistan
'A good headache...' Surya upbeat ahead of Super 8s
'A good headache...' Surya upbeat ahead of Super 8s

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event0:13

Cameras Capture PM Modi, Macron's Light Moment at AI Event

Manushi Dazzles at Mumbai Airport1:20

Manushi Dazzles at Mumbai Airport

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!0:49

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO