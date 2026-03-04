HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Is Bumrah the key to Marco Jansen's success?

T20 World Cup: Is Bumrah the key to Marco Jansen's success?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 04, 2026 17:02 IST

South African speedster Marco Jansen credits Jasprit Bumrah's bowling technique as inspiration for his improved performance in the T20 World Cup, revealing he studied and replicated Bumrah's action for better movement off the pitch.

Marco Jansen

IMAGE: ‘I emulated Jasprit Bumrah’ -- Marco Jansen’s big reveal. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points

  • Marco Jansen studied Jasprit Bumrah's bowling replays from a Test match in Kolkata.
  • Jansen attempted to replicate Bumrah's technique during T20 World Cup warm-up games.
  • Jansen found that emulating Bumrah's technique resulted in sharper movement off the pitch.
  • Jansen has taken 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.72 in the T20 World Cup.

South Africa's speedster Marco Jansen revealed he tried to replicate India's ace Jasprit Bumrah's bowling technique after watching his replays from the first Test match in Kolkata last year.

Jansen said he tried Bumrah's bowling technique in the warm-up games of the ongoing T20 World Cup and felt the ball was actually moving off the wicket with quick and sharp movement of the pitch.

 

"In the first Test match (in Kolkata), I looked at (Jasprit Bumrah), at the replays of his wickets, and I saw from his hand and the ball that there were so many revs on the ball. I figured, let me just try and emulate what he's doing," Jansen said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"So in the warm-up, I did it, and it looked like something was happening. It seemed like the ball was actually moving off the wicket, and it was like that sharp, quick movement. Then I tried it in the match, and I took two wickets quickly, and I just sort of stuck with it and went with it."

Jansen's remarks came ahead of the Proteas semi-final clash against New Zealand at the same venue where he tried to replicate Bumrah's bowling technique, Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

South Africa and New Zealand have traversed very different paths to get to their semifinal destinations. Jansen has had a brilliant outing in the T20 WC so far with the ball, scalping 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.72.

T20 World Cup Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jasprit Bumrah: India's Big-Game Master, in a League of His Own
Jasprit Bumrah: India's Big-Game Master, in a League of His Own
T20 WC: There's been a battle inside me to separate captain and batter, says Markram
T20 WC: There's been a battle inside me to separate captain and batter, says Markram
T20 World Cup: 'Youngest in the group': Arshdeep delivers again
T20 World Cup: 'Youngest in the group': Arshdeep delivers again
Markram: 'No Step Is Easy' as SA Close In on Semis
Markram: 'No Step Is Easy' as SA Close In on Semis
T20 WC: Markram Hails South Africa's Team Depth
T20 WC: Markram Hails South Africa's Team Depth

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes That Say Holi Hai!

webstory image 2

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet0:41

Radhika Madan's Red Look Is Breaking the Internet

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress0:42

Kiara Advani Mesmerizes in Floral Dress

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's Mehendi-Sangeet ceremony0:46

Raj Thackeray & his family arrive at Arjun Tendulkar's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO