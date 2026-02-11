HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Injury scare in nets: Kishan limps off after Bumrah yorker

T20 World Cup: Injury scare in nets: Kishan limps off after Bumrah yorker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2026 21:51 IST

x

Kishan hit on left foot by Bumrah yorker, Sanju ready to cover for Abhishek

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah bowled at full pace in the nets and looked ready for a return. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ishan Kishan displayed the menacing form he has shown of late in the India nets on Wednesday until being hit by a sharp Jasprit Bumrah yorker.

Key Points

  • Kishan suffered a foot scare, limping off after being struck by Bumrah’s yorker during nets.
  • Bumrah bowled full tilt and looked match-ready, likely to return for the Namibia clash.
  • Sanju Samson stayed on standby, with Abhishek Sharma’s availability still uncertain after illness.

Bumrah’s yorker floors Kishan in nets scare

Bumrah, bowling full tilt for the second day in a row, was a good sign for India, who missed his services in the T20 World Cup opener against USA. However, the same could not be said about Kishan who limped off the nets after being struck on the foot. Kishan did return to bat in the nets but not for long.

 

However, Bumrah looks set to return to the playing eleven for the Namibia game, which will serve up as a warm up for him ahead of the Pakistan clash in Colombo on Sunday.

"Bumrah is absolutely fine now. He's doing better. As I said, we still have one more day, so hopefully he'll be back in the team. If he continues to improve, the team management will take a call, and I think he could be back for the second game," said Tilak Varma on the eve of the game.

Bumrah even took part in catching drills after his bowling stint.

Sanju on standby for Abhishek

Sanju Samson, out of the side due to poor form, could get an opportunity if Abhishek Sharma doesn't recover in time from a stomach infection. Abhishek was hospitalised after his arrival in Delhi but was discharged on Wednesday.

"We still have one more day before the game, so hopefully we'll decide by tomorrow how he feels and then move forward accordingly," added Tilak.

Sanju was among the batters who had a good hit in the nets. Fit again Washington Sundar bowled and batted, Suryakumar Yadav posed for umpteen selfies with DDCA officials after his session.

The selfies were the order of the evening with Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh too obliging the DDCA officials and their families. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Out of hospital, Abhishek still in doubt for Namibia game
Out of hospital, Abhishek still in doubt for Namibia game
Excited and ready: Tilak sets tone for Pakistan face-off
Excited and ready: Tilak sets tone for Pakistan face-off
'Pressure on India': Namibia all-rounder fires warning
'Pressure on India': Namibia all-rounder fires warning
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
Will India Bring In Bumrah, Kuldeep Against Namibia?
Will India Bring In Bumrah, Kuldeep Against Namibia?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Georgia Andriani's sizzling hot look0:34

Georgia Andriani's sizzling hot look

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border5:46

Indian Air Force to showcase air power near Pakistan border

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit0:44

Kashish Kapoor Stuns in Glamorous Black Outfit

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO