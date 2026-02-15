HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
T20 World Cup: 'India will have an upper hand over Pakistan'

T20 World Cup: 'India will have an upper hand over Pakistan'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 15, 2026 16:29 IST

Former India cricketer Kiran More tips India to beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo and hopes Hardik Pandya delivers in the high-pressure encounter.

India will be raring to face Pakistan, whom they have beaten in their last three encounters, all in the Asia Cup last year

IMAGE: India will be raring to face Pakistan, whom they have beaten in their last three encounters, all in the Asia Cup last year. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India cricketer Kiran More expressed hope for India's victory in the much-awaited clash against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Key Points

  • Kiran More says India have the upper hand against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash.
    • More describes Hardik Pandya as a “big-match player” who rises to the occasion.
    • Suryakumar Yadav-led India top the group with four points (NRR +3.050), while Pakistan are second with four points (NRR +0.932).
 

Speaking to ANI, he said, "India is a very strong team. They will have an upper hand. I think India is going to win it."

Hardik Pandya is a big match player   

A former BCCI selector, More is contesting the election for the post of Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) President from the Revival Group.

He also expressed his desire to see Baroda's Hardik Pandya perform in the crucial match as India seeks to confirm their place in the Super Eights with a win on Sunday.

Speaking about Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, More said, "Pandya is a very good player. He is a big match player, and in big occasions, he ensures India's victory."

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan have defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

