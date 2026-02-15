T20 World Cup: 'India will have an upper hand over Pakistan'

Former India cricketer Kiran More tips India to beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo and hopes Hardik Pandya delivers in the high-pressure encounter.

IMAGE: India will be raring to face Pakistan, whom they have beaten in their last three encounters, all in the Asia Cup last year. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India cricketer Kiran More expressed hope for India's victory in the much-awaited clash against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

More describes Hardik Pandya as a “big-match player” who rises to the occasion.



Suryakumar Yadav-led India top the group with four points (NRR +3.050), while Pakistan are second with four points (NRR +0.932).

Speaking to ANI, he said, "India is a very strong team. They will have an upper hand. I think India is going to win it."

Hardik Pandya is a big match player

A former BCCI selector, More is contesting the election for the post of Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) President from the Revival Group.

He also expressed his desire to see Baroda's Hardik Pandya perform in the crucial match as India seeks to confirm their place in the Super Eights with a win on Sunday.

Speaking about Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, More said, "Pandya is a very good player. He is a big match player, and in big occasions, he ensures India's victory."

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan have defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

