T20 World Cup, India vs South Africa: David Miller slams fifty but Bumrah restricts South Africa to 187

Jasprit Bumrah's masterful bowling display gave India a superb start before David Miller's fiery fifty got South Africa back in the hunt in a high-stakes T20 World Cup Super 8s clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points David Miller's explosive 63 off 35 balls and Dewald Brevis's 45 helped South Africa recover from an early collapse.

Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India with excellent figures of 3/15 in four overs, including 12 dot balls.

Tristan Stubbs' late cameo -- 44 not out from 24 balls -- powered South Africa to 187/7 in their 20 overs.

David Miller rolled back the years with exhilarating strokes but Jasprit Bumrah's superb showing with the ball restricted South Africa to 187 for seven in the Super 8s game of the T20 World Cup, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Miller smashed a brilliant 63 off 35 balls to get South Africa back on track after early wickets. He put on an entertaining stand of 97 from 50 balls for the fourth wicket with young Dewald Brevis (45 off 29 balls).

Bumrah (3/15 in 4 overs) and Arshdeep Singh (2/28 in 4 overs) had reduced the Proteas to 20 for 3 inside the first four overs.

Bumrah, who got two wickets in his first two overs for just seven runs, took one more wicket while conceding just eight runs across the 17th and 19th over. His four-over spell comprised of 12 dot balls.

The Proteas did find themselves down in the dumps at the start but veteran Miller and young Brevis launched a counter-attack that was both swift and brutal.

IMAGE: David Miller celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

They added 97 in just 8.2 overs and the hallmark of their batting was the technique against spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/47 in 4 overs), who was made to look pedestrian on the day.

Between the duo, they clobbered half a dozen sixes (three apiece) but just when the black-soil strip at the Motera started helping the stroke players, the duo lost their wickets.

It was Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 24 balls), who took South Africa past the 185-run mark with a couple of huge sixes off the final two deliveries of the innings bowled by Hardik Pandya.

With dew setting in, a total above 200 would have made the Proteas feel more confident.

Miller-Brevis Stand Revives South Africa

IMAGE: David Miller bats. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Both Miller and Brevis hit a six each off Chakravarthy within a space of few deliveries in the same over.

The manner both played Chakravarthy was laudable. They read him from the hand, held their shape and with a slight back-foot trigger generated that extra split second, getting power and elevation to clear the boundary with ease.

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis avoids a bouncer. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

However, out of Miller's sixes, one that stood out was a flat-batted thump off Pandya akin to a powerful forehand in tennis that landed 10 rows behind the long-on boundary.

Miller raced to a 26-ball half-century with a slashed six off Shivam Dube, whose pace-off delivery got rid of Brevis, after he mistimed a cross-batted shot.

Bumrah's Opening Spell Rocks Proteas

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa captain Aiden Markram. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

When South African innings started, Bumrah was too hot to handle during his two-over opening spell. He got the dangerous Quinton de Kock with a cracking back of length delivery which angled sharply into the left-hander to go through the gate and crash into the stumps.

New man Ryan Rickleton was beaten with another cracking delivery taht angled across and went past the outside edge - a display of Bumrah's top-notch skill-set.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs hits out. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Rickleton did pull Arshdeep for a six after the seamer had removed skipper Aiden Markram with a delivery that gripped the surface and he failed to check his uppish drive, holing out a simple catch to the fielder at mid-off.

A similar kind of delivery from Bumrah stopped and bounced a tad extra, as Rickelton mistimed the shot and was caught at mid-off.