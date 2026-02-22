T20 World Cup: Can India Turn Super Eight Tension Into Triumph?

It takes a lot of mental strength to play in front of nearly 100,000 people in Ahmedabad. Even the bravest can succumb to the tension.

IMAGE: The game against The Netherlands on February 18, 2026 was India's first match in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi stadium. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Super Eight matches are described as high-stakes, high-intensity battles, where every ball carries weight.

To perform withstanding the deafening roar from the crowd at the Modi stadium requires nerves of stee.

In Super Eight games, pressure becomes a full-blown beast because every mistake echoes louder.

The most prominent question posed to Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, South African Coach Shukri Conrad, and their batter Quinton de Kock revolved around one gripping word -- pressure.

Undoubtedly, the Super Eight matches are high pressure games. Yadav went to the extent of stating that if there was no pressure, there would not be any fun playing this game.

At the same time, players and teams can crack under pressure.

IMAGE: Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference on the eve of the Super 8 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad, February 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

To perform withstanding the deafening roar from the crowd requires nerves of steel. For some, the pressure settles on their shoulders, tightens its grip, and clouds their judgment -- and in that moment, courage falters.

Only the brave can brush it off and avoid committing a blunder. As Conrad said, the pressure during a bilateral series is hardly anything when compared to that during a World Cup.

And in the Super Eight stage, it becomes a full-blown beast because every mistake echoes louder, and the consequences of each act, of every delivery, are measured heavily.

Additionally, the expectations of millions make the pressure immeasurable.

Is pressure poison or power?

IMAGE: South Africa's Quinton De Kock addressed the press conference. Photograph: ICC

For some, pressure can be a poison, and for others, it is power. Those who can transform pressure into power become legends.

Responding to my query on tricky pitches during the pre-match press conference, Yadav said: "We are ready to adapt to any sort of wickets. At the end of the day, we have played enough cricket to understand the kind of batting we need to do in the post-powerplay and then take on the game and finish it."

This revealed one important aspect: if under pressure, the pitch may look unpredictable and the bat may feel heavier. It is only when every player has the ability to withstand pressure that the team can rule over an opponent.

In fact, Yadav also said that every player has their own way of handling pressure.

If a dot ball feels like a failure, then it is poison, but if a dot ball is played on its merit and the next ball is hit for a boundary or six, then it's not merely the power behind the stroke but the power of the mind too.

Vengsarkar's timely tip to youngsters

IMAGE: Dilip Vengsarkar addresses the budding cricketers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vengsarkar Cricket Academy

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar, while addressing a prize distribution function at the HDFC Bank Parivartan Cup Under-15 tournament at the Dilip Vengsarkar Academy ground at the Oval Maidan in Churchgate, south Mumbai, and referring to teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi's decision to skip his Class 10 board exams to prepare for IPL 2026, noted that education is as important as cricket.

"A cricketing career is short; but if you are educated, the sky is the limit." What Vengsarkar said is also true with regards handling pressure because education guides us to read and understand the world.

It teaches how, when others hear noise, they hear rhythm. One of the voracious readers in the Indian team was Sunil Gavaskar, and the records he broke speak for themselves.

Vengsarkar revealed how he missed four Ranji Trophy matches to appear for his BCom exam and how he once carried his kit bag to the examination hall and flew to Delhi after the exam for the Irani Trophy, where he scored 94 runs against the Rest of India.

The rest is history, and with three centuries at Lord's Cricket Ground, he came to be known as the Lord of Lord's'.

Bumrah and Patel, the pride of Gujarat

IMAGE: A photograph of India's 2024 T20 World Cup winning team with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Modi stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

Gujarat's pride is not hidden -- it is celebrated boldly on the walls of the Narendra Modi ctadium.

Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel stand tall as symbols of excellence.

Beneath the grand image of India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their individual portraits reflect a state's admiration for its heroes.

Bumrah, born and raised in Ahmedabad, and Patel, hailing from Anand -- just 80 kms away -- represent dreams shaped on Gujarat's soil.

Anand is known as the Milk Capital of India and is home to Amul, India's most popular dairy brand.

In fact, Amul stands for Anand Milk Union Limited. They had sponsored South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

