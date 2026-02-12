T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Pitch Controversy

Saqlain Mushtaq hints pitch could be manipulated ahead of India vs Pakistan T20

IMAGE: Pitch drama ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game. Photograph: Screengrab

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has sparked controversy ahead of Sunday's India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game in Colombo, suggesting the pitch could be manipulated.

Key Points Saqlain Mushtaq suggested the pitch could be manipulated, hinting that the BCCI might influence the ICC.

Saqlain questioned the handling of Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan's only fast-bowling all-rounder, arguing his role could be crucial in the high-pressure India game.

Saqlain Sparks Pitch Controversy

Pakistan have made a confident start to the tournament, winning both of their opening games at the SSC stadium in Colombo. Sunday's highly anticipated showdown against India will be played at the R Premadasa stadium.

After Pakistan's win over the USA -- which put them just one victory away from a second round berth -- Saqlain was asked on the Pakistani show Game On Hai whether he expected the pitch for the India clash to be similar.

His response quickly stirred debate. 'With the kind of technology available today and the modern-day groundsmen, the pitch can change; you never know. We know under whose influence the ICC works,' he said.

Team Selection Concerns

The discussion then turned to Pakistan's team selection, particularly the role of Faheem Ashraf, the squad's only fast-bowling all-rounder.

'You've given Usman Tariq a game, which gives him confidence ahead of India. But if you need two fast bowlers and an all-rounder going forward, the entire equation changes. Look at Jimmy Neesham; he's like our Faheem Ashraf. Some days he bowls one over, some days he bowls the 20th.

Who bowls the 20th over for Pakistan? Tariq? Nawaz? Shadab? Abrar? When have they last done it? Faheem has, whether good or bad,' Saqlain argued.

With the India showdown just around the corner, every decision -- from pitch reading to bowling choices -- will be under the microscope and Pakistan will hope their strategies hold up when it matters most.