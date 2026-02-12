HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Pitch Controversy

T20 World Cup: India Vs Pakistan: Saqlain Mushtaq Sparks Pitch Controversy

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2026 10:39 IST

x

Saqlain Mushtaq hints pitch could be manipulated ahead of India vs Pakistan T20

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Pitch drama ahead of India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game. Photograph: Screengrab

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has sparked controversy ahead of Sunday's India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game in Colombo, suggesting the pitch could be manipulated.

Key Points

  • Saqlain Mushtaq suggested the pitch could be manipulated, hinting that the BCCI might influence the ICC.
  • Saqlain questioned the handling of Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan's only fast-bowling all-rounder, arguing his role could be crucial in the high-pressure India game.

Saqlain Sparks Pitch Controversy

Pakistan have made a confident start to the tournament, winning both of their opening games at the SSC stadium in Colombo. Sunday's highly anticipated showdown against India will be played at the R Premadasa stadium.

After Pakistan's win over the USA -- which put them just one victory away from a second round berth -- Saqlain was asked on the Pakistani show Game On Hai whether he expected the pitch for the India clash to be similar.

His response quickly stirred debate. 'With the kind of technology available today and the modern-day groundsmen, the pitch can change; you never know. We know under whose influence the ICC works,' he said.

 

Team Selection Concerns

The discussion then turned to Pakistan's team selection, particularly the role of Faheem Ashraf, the squad's only fast-bowling all-rounder.

'You've given Usman Tariq a game, which gives him confidence ahead of India. But if you need two fast bowlers and an all-rounder going forward, the entire equation changes. Look at Jimmy Neesham; he's like our Faheem Ashraf. Some days he bowls one over, some days he bowls the 20th.

Who bowls the 20th over for Pakistan? Tariq? Nawaz? Shadab? Abrar? When have they last done it? Faheem has, whether good or bad,' Saqlain argued.

With the India showdown just around the corner, every decision -- from pitch reading to bowling choices -- will be under the microscope and Pakistan will hope their strategies hold up when it matters most.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan's Boycott Row: 'India focussed only on cricket'
Pakistan's Boycott Row: 'India focussed only on cricket'
Excited and ready: Tilak sets tone for Pakistan face-off
Excited and ready: Tilak sets tone for Pakistan face-off
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
All Eyes On Sunday's Clash, Not Thursday's Game
Babar Azam Mocked by Ex-Teammates Before India Clash
Babar Azam Mocked by Ex-Teammates Before India Clash
Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India
Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts1:07

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts

'Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' to dictate to us'-3:22

'Who is this 'gori chamdi wala' to dictate to us'-

'Rafale was hero during Op Sindoor', Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor1:06

'Rafale was hero during Op Sindoor', Vice Chief of Air...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO