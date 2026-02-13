T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan: Decision on Abhishek's availability on Saturday

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised earlier this week due to a stomach infection and high fever. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Team India will take a final call on Abhishek Sharma after their net session on Saturday evening.

If Abhishek is unavailable then India could retain Sanju Samson or bring in Washington Sundar.

Abhishek was hospitalised for a couple days in Delhi after complaining of high fever and stomach pain.

Abhishek Sharma's participation in India's match against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday depends on his recovery from a stomach bug.



The swashbuckling opener arrived in Colombo on Friday with the team, raising hopes of his return at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.



Abhishek had missed India's match at New Delhi against Namibia on Thursday despite getting released from a private hospital in Delhi.



India will have a net session on Saturday evening, and Abhishek's fitness will be monitored closely before taking a final call.

Abhishek's parents arrive in Colombo

Meanwhile, parents of the India opener too arrived in Colombo ahead of the Pakistan match. Rajkumar Sharma has been a constant source of support for Abhishek, and had coached the left-handed batter from the childhood. The parents were also present in Dubai during the Asia Cup.



If Abhishek continues to be unavailable then India can either persist with Sanju Samson or bring in fit-again Washington Sundar to pair with Ishan Kishan at the top.