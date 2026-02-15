HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: India vs Pak: SKY recreates Tariq's bowling action in practice

T20 World Cup: India vs Pak: SKY recreates Tariq's bowling action in practice

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 15, 2026 00:35 IST

x

Ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup clash, India is intensely studying Pakistan's spin sensation Usman Tariq, with Suryakumar Yadav even mimicking his unique bowling action in practice to prepare the batsmen.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav in a practice session. Photograph: Jio Hotstar/X

Key Points

  • The Indian team is focusing on Pakistan's spin bowler Usman Tariq and his unorthodox bowling action.
  • Suryakumar Yadav emulated Usman Tariq's bowling style during practice to help Indian batters adjust.
  • Abhishek Sharma was seen practicing against Suryakumar Yadav's imitation of Usman Tariq's deliveries.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had complete charge during their practice session on Saturday evening, holding specific drills as the defending champions refined their preparations for Sunday’s marquee T20 World Cup Group clash against Pakistan in Colombo.

The star of the weekend was Pakistan’s spin sensation Usman Tariq, whose unorthodox stop-start bowling stride has been the object of India’s pre-match attention. In a practical session, Suryakumar took over from Tariq to bowl in the Pakistani’s weird action, allowing his batters time to get used to the awkward rhythm

 

India's Preparation Against Tariq

In a training footage published by JioHotstar, Abhishek Sharma was seen going to work against Suryakumar Yadav’s emulation of Usman Tariq’s deliveries. India’s top-order is getting ready to face Pakistan’s surprise spin weapon, who has quickly become a key threat despite being a recent addition.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: No Plan for Tariq? Kishan Reveals India's Game Plan
T20 World Cup: No Plan for Tariq? Kishan Reveals India's Game Plan
'Tariq is hard to hit in bigger grounds and slower pitches'
'Tariq is hard to hit in bigger grounds and slower pitches'
T20 World Cup: Ganguly feels India will tackle Usman Tariq threat
T20 World Cup: Ganguly feels India will tackle Usman Tariq threat
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's X-Factor May Trouble India
T20 World Cup: Varun vs Tariq: India Vs Pakistan Set For Battle Of Mystery Spinners
T20 World Cup: Varun vs Tariq: India Vs Pakistan Set For Battle Of Mystery Spinners

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

Arjun Kapoor makes a stylish appearance at screening of Tu Yaa Main0:42

Arjun Kapoor makes a stylish appearance at screening of...

'My father would be so proud today': Rahul Dravid2:37

'My father would be so proud today': Rahul Dravid

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans Mesmerized 1:11

Ashnoor Kaur Stuns at Glamorous Event, Leaves Fans...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO