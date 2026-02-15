T20 World Cup: India vs Pak: SKY recreates Tariq's bowling action in practice

Ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup clash, India is intensely studying Pakistan's spin sensation Usman Tariq, with Suryakumar Yadav even mimicking his unique bowling action in practice to prepare the batsmen.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav in a practice session. Photograph: Jio Hotstar/X

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had complete charge during their practice session on Saturday evening, holding specific drills as the defending champions refined their preparations for Sunday’s marquee T20 World Cup Group clash against Pakistan in Colombo.

The star of the weekend was Pakistan’s spin sensation Usman Tariq, whose unorthodox stop-start bowling stride has been the object of India’s pre-match attention. In a practical session, Suryakumar took over from Tariq to bowl in the Pakistani’s weird action, allowing his batters time to get used to the awkward rhythm

India's Preparation Against Tariq

In a training footage published by JioHotstar, Abhishek Sharma was seen going to work against Suryakumar Yadav’s emulation of Usman Tariq’s deliveries. India’s top-order is getting ready to face Pakistan’s surprise spin weapon, who has quickly become a key threat despite being a recent addition.