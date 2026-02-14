T20 World Cup, India vs Pak: 'If Salman wants...': SKY's big Abhishek hint

Suryakumar Yadav's witty response regarding Abhishek Sharma's fitness has fueled anticipation for the high-stakes T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, suggesting the young opener is ready to play.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma looks set for the big game. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav playfully addressed Abhishek Sharma's fitness before the T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

The playful remark referenced Pakistan skipper Salman Agha's earlier comment about facing the young opener.

Suryakumar Yadav brushed aside any suspense over Abhishek Sharma’s fitness with a cheeky remark ahead of the blockbuster T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

When asked about Abhishek Sharma’s availability, Suryakumar Yadav didn’t get into medical updates or serious talk. Instead, he smiled and said, “If Salman (Agha) wants us to play Abhishek tomorrow, we shall play him.” A playful nod to Pakistan skipper Salman Agha’s earlier comment that he hoped to face the young opener.

The room broke into laughter, and the message was clear: Abhishek looks set for the big game.