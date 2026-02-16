T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan Contest: Big Fuss, All Fizzle

'Isn't it silly to call India-Pakistan cricket's greatest rivalry when Pakistan has won only once out of the last eight T20 World Cup encounters?'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points Before an India-Pakistan match, the hands of the skippers are watched more closely than the coin.

'First learn how not to get out against Indians before thinking of boycotting the match.'

When one team keeps getting it right and the other is searching for answers, the contest starts losing its bite.

India's 61 run win over Pakistan at the Premadasa stadium was nothing but a familiar script. This time it was louder, too bold, and ruthless. Once upon a time, India-Pakistan clashes were heart-racing and nail-biting. If this is the trend, very soon cricket fans in Pakistan will have to tell their coming generation that there was a time when their team used to give India a strong fight, but that was very long ago.

The suspense of an India-Pakistan match has already started to fade. However, fans are still eager to watch, hoping for a twist leading to an intense battle. Unfortunately, that has not been happening in the last few years.

Pakistan came in with hope. But India sent them back with a reminder that they are too strong for them. When one team keeps getting it right and the other is searching for answers, the contest starts losing its bite.

In the chapter of rivalry between the two teams, one team is writing history; the other is only reading it.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after dismissing Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Sarcasm in the stands

Some of the remarks from fans here after India recorded an emphatic win were quite sarcastic. "First learn how not to get out against Indians before thinking of boycotting the match," said one. Another said, "Who can call a team a rival that struggles to score 100 runs and does not even play out the full 20 overs?"

"Isn't it silly to call India-Pakistan cricket's greatest rivalry when Pakistan has won only once out of the last eight T20 World Cup encounters?" was another comment from the crowd.

Indian fans, meanwhile, celebrated like it was a festival. Many had spent over Rs one lakh just to be here. But when your team delivers it in style, the price tag suddenly feels justified.

Yet, somewhere in that joy lies a quiet question -- if the result feels pre-written, will the spectacle lose its charm? Because losing is painful, but losing without a fight is something else entirely.

Security so tight, even water didn't pass

Watching an India-Pakistan match is not just about cricket -- it's an endurance test. Roads are sealed, routes are blocked, and fans have to walk long distances to reach the venue.

The media had it slightly easier this time, thanks to a special bus from Sri Lanka's cricket headquarters. But entry into the stadium felt like entering a high-security zone. Checks were stricter than airports.

I had half a bottle of water with me -- something airports would usually allow. Not here. I was politely ordered to finish it. I did, and jokingly thanked the official for hydrating me before the match. For a brief moment I thought I'd at least keep the empty bottle -- but that hope, like Pakistan's chase, didn't last long.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha once again refrained from shaking hands with each other at the toss. Photograph: ANI Photo

Toss without a handshake

Floodlights were brightened only ten minutes before the toss, maybe for everyone to clearly see whether there would be a handshake between the captains.

Before an India-Pakistan match, the hands of the skippers are watched more closely than the coin. Both captains stood with their hands behind their backs and, as expected, did not shake hands.

When Afridi failed to strike...

Since the start of 2024, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has struck in his very first over 15 times. So the attention quickly shifted from the handshake and the toss to Afridi's opening spell. But when Ishan Kishan launched the first ball for six and Afridi went wicketless in the over, the script was unexpectedly flipped.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan's breakneck 77 powered India to 175-7. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Taste Ishan's thunder

When Ishan Kishan launched Abrar's first delivery into the stands, the giant scoreboard lit up with the Thums Up tagline -- 'Taste the Thunder'. It couldn't have been more perfect. The applause for Ishan's 50 off just 27 balls lasted long.

India's total score was then only ten runs more than his individual score. Ishan is adoringly called the 'pocket rocket', and his shots did go like rockets to the fence. While Ishan was playing this sparkling knock, the chunky silver necklace around his neck also sparkled.

And when he was in full flow, statisticians pointed out that 215 for 5 by Bangladesh against Sri Lanka was the highest total on this ground, since they were expecting India to easily get past that score.