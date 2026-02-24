HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: In-form Sahibzada Farhan steers Pakistan to 164 vs England

T20 World Cup: In-form Sahibzada Farhan steers Pakistan to 164 vs England

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 21:26 IST

x

Sahibzada Farhan's resilient half-century and Liam Dawson's key wickets defined Pakistan's competitive score of 164 against England in their vital T20 World Cup Super Eights match.

Sahibzada Farhan

IMAGE: Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after reaching his half-century during the T20 World Cup match against England in Pallekele on Tuesday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sahibzada Farhan scored a crucial 63 off 45 balls, anchoring Pakistan's innings against England.
  • Liam Dawson's impressive bowling performance -- 3/24 -- helped England restrict Pakistan to 164.
  • Jofra Archer's early breakthrough dismissing opener Saim Ayub's technique rocked Pakistan in the Powerplay.

Sahibzada Farhan continued his fine form with yet another half-century to steer Pakistan to a healthy 164/9 on a sluggish surface against England in a must-win Super Eights game of the T20 World Cup, in Pallekele, on Tuesday.

Farhan slammed 63 off 45 balls, and his knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes against the English spinners, who were on target for the better part of the Pakistan innings.

 

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam is bowled by Jamie Overton. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson was the pick of the England bowlers with 3 for 24 and also he didn't let Pakistan reach the 175-run target with back-to-back breakthroughs in the 18th over.

Dawson first claimed Usman Khan, whose wild slog was gobbled up by Jamie Overton, while Mohammed Nawaz was caught plumb in front off the very next ball. He bowled wicket to wicket, got the deliveries to grip, and had as many as 12 dot balls to his credit.

Overton Dents Pakistan In Middle Overs

Sahibzada Farhan

IMAGE: Sahibzada Farhan hits a boundary. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

The Pakistan innings lost a bit of momentum after Farhan and comeback man Fakhar Zaman (25 off 16 balls) departed in quick succession following a brisk fourth-wicket stand of 49 in 4.5 overs.

Farhan swept well against the slow bowlers and smashed off-spinner Will Jacks deep into the cow corner embankment.

Jamie Overton

IMAGE: Jamie Overton celebrates after taking the wicket of Sahibzada Farhan. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

While Zaman, after a few lusty blows, failed to read Adil Rashid's googly as Overton ran backwards to take a well-judged catch.

But Overton's (2/26 in 4 overs) most significant contribution during the innings was a cracking yorker to Farhan, who was late in reacting and the ball hit the base of the middle stump.

Archer's Early Strike Rocks Pakistan

Jofra Archer celebrates with teammates

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Saim Ayub. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Earlier, Saim Ayub's technique was once again exposed by Jofra Archer (2/32 in 4 overs) as a fast and short ball saw him mistime a pull and was holed out deep behind square.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha's woeful tournament continued as Overton took a smart catch to give Dawson his first breakthrough of the game.

While Farhan had to curb his natural instincts in the first half of the innings, Babar Azam (25 off 24 balls) once again struggled to force the pace, as the duo added just 46 off just 7.2 overs.

Having been stopped on his tracks and not able to get the big hits going, he tried an indiscreet hoick off Overton and was bowled in the process.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

cricketReportsipl

RELATED STORIES

T20 World Cup: Why Varun Chakravarthy's Magic Is Fading
T20 World Cup: Why Varun Chakravarthy's Magic Is Fading
Rinku Singh Returns Home After Father Hospitalised
Rinku Singh Returns Home After Father Hospitalised
I Wrongly Gave Sachin Out: Bucknor
I Wrongly Gave Sachin Out: Bucknor
T20 WC: Promoted Hetmyer Proves An Asset For Windies
T20 WC: Promoted Hetmyer Proves An Asset For Windies
Axar Snub, Bumrah Misused: Gambhir, SKY Under Fire
Axar Snub, Bumrah Misused: Gambhir, SKY Under Fire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest Look Yet1:04

Chaaya Rose Sardana Turns Up the Heat with Her Boldest...

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP0:52

WATCH: 5 'Rare Vultures' Released at Halali Dam in MP

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO