ICC Threats Forced Pakistan To Stay In T20 World Cup?

The ICC is miffed with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for his statements against the world governing body.

Pakistan announced their squad for T20 World Cup on Sunday, a day after PCB chief cast doubt over the team's participation in the mega-event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly threatened Pakistan Cricket Board with tough penalties including sanctions and suspension of bilateral series if it also pulls out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in support of Bangladesh



The ICC is miffed with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi who had stated on Saturday that Bangladesh were 'treated unfairly'.



"Bangladesh has been treated unfairly. One country can make any decision whenever, while it is the opposite for another. Bangladesh is a major stakeholder and this injustice should not happen," Naqvi had said.



However, Pakistan face tough sanctions like suspension of bilateral series, denial of NOCs to foreign players for PSL and exclusion from the Asia Cup if they follow in Bangladesh's footsteps.



'If Pakistan follows a similar path and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions. These may include suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup,' a source told The Indian Express.

Naqvi, also the country's interior minister, on Saturday said their participation in the 20-team T20 World Cup required government permission.

The PCB announced a 15-member squad led by Salman Agha, which will meet the Netherlands in the February 7 tournament opener in Colombo.

Naqvi slams ICC over Bangladesh exclusion

The ICC on Saturday confirmed that Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying the "difficult decision" was taken since it was not feasible to meet BCB's request to shift their matches to Sri Lanka so close to the tournament.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to let its team travel to India citing security concerns in the wake of Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL.



ICC maintained that there was no verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team, officials or supporters in India and it was not appropriate to amend the published event schedule.



Naqvi on Saturday said the Pakistan government will take the final and binding decision on whether its national team will participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup, following Bangladesh's removal from the tournament.



Naqvi said Bangladesh, whom he described as a "big stakeholder" in world cricket, had been unfairly treated by the ICC.



"Bangladesh is a big stakeholder and they have been unfairly treated in this case. This I maintained in Wednesday's meeting as well and their stance has many factors which I will tell when the situation arrives," he said.



The PCB chairman also questioned what he termed selective decision-making by the global body, alleging that "one member nation" was exerting undue influence.



"One country is dictating. When the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India in a favour, then why it was not done for Bangladesh?" asked Naqvi.