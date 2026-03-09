T20 World Cup: 'I couldn't win last time... today I did': Bumrah recalls heartbreak

Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance led India to a triumphant T20 World Cup victory, marking a significant personal redemption after the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss at the same venue.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah finished with exceptional figures of 4/15 in four overs as India bowled out New Zealand for 159. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah led India to victory in the T20 World Cup final, taking 4/15 against New Zealand.

Bumrah felt a sense of redemption after losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

Bumrah focused on using his experience and varying his pace to outsmart batsmen in the T20 World Cup.

While India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the T20 showpiece, they lost to Australia in the title clash of the 2023 ODI World Cup in front of a packed house, and Bumrah was happy to have exorcised the ghosts of that painful loss on a November evening.

"Feels extremely special because I've played one final in my home venue but couldn't win that one, but today I won," Player of the Match Bumrah said after the win against the Kiwis.

Bumrah's Bowling Masterclass

In the final, Bumrah finished with exceptional figures of 4/15 in four overs as India bowled out New Zealand for 159 after posting an imposing 255 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

He was also on a hat-trick in the title clash, three days after his heroics in the semifinal against England.

"I knew wicket was a flat one, so I had to use all my experience. Before this tournament I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard because I was bowling well but felt I was trying too hard. This tournament I just tried to let the game come to me, and that worked really well," Bumrah said.

"My individual assessment has always been my strength, and getting Man of the Match at my home ground in a World Cup final, it doesn't get better than that."

Adapting to the Conditions

Asked about his slower balls, which the batters failed to cope with, the unassuming Bumrah said, "Because of the experience, because I've played on belters over here, and I have seen the other teams too, I learned that trying to bowl too fast can make shot-making easier. So just played smart, and tried to think of what the batsmen were trying to do."

Teamwork and Communication

On the Indian bowling group, the pace spearhead said, "Whenever we discuss, they always come up with options. And when communication is needed we did that. We never panicked. Kept our heads above the water. Teams that do that win the tournament and I am very happy we did it.