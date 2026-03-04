T20 World Cup: How NZ crushed South Africa in just 12.5 overs

Finn Allen's explosive record-breaking century propelled New Zealand to a stunning nine-wicket victory over South Africa, securing their spot in the T20 World Cup final.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra celebrate after the match. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Finn Allen scored the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, reaching 100 off just 33 balls.

New Zealand defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Marco Jansen's unbeaten 55 helped South Africa recover to post a total of 169-8.

Allen and Tim Seifert's opening partnership of 117 runs set the stage for New Zealand's dominant chase.

Finn Allen plundered the fastest century in Twenty20 World Cup history to lead New Zealand into the final with a nine-wicket demolition of South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

South Africa, previously unbeaten in the tournament, recovered from a precarious 77-5 to post a competitive 169-8 after Marco Jansen led their recovery with a belligerent 55 not out.

Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off 33 balls, however, and shared a 117-run opening stand with Tim Seifert (58) as New Zealand romped to their target in only 12.5 overs.

IMAGE: Finn Allen celebrates his half century. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Allen, who hit eight sixes, finished the match with his 10th four to bring up the fastest hundred in a T20 international between two full-member nations.

"I'd say it's pretty up there," player of the match Allen said.

"Obviously, we wanted to try and put them on the back foot early. I think it's easy for me when Timmy's going like that.

"I can kind of just watch and then hit it when it's in my area and then just try and give him the strike."

South Africa's Innings

IMAGE: Marco Jansen smashed a 30-ball unbeaten 55. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

South Africa went into the match on the back of seven wins in a row including a seven-wicket thumping of New Zealand in a group match.

The presence of two left-handed batters in South Africa's top three prompted New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner to bring on off-spinner Cole McConchie as early as the second over and the move immediately paid off.

Quinton de Kock (10) was snared at mid-on and Ryan Rickelton slashed the ball to backward point off the next delivery.

New Zealand were denied a third powerplay strike when Rachin Ravindra spilled Aiden Markram (18) at midwicket with the South Africa captain on three.

Ravindra made amends in his first over, however, as Markram was adjudged out even though fielder Daryl Mitchell himself was uncertain he had completed a clean catch in the deep.

More drama followed in Ravindra's next over when Glenn Phillips dropped David Miller, but five balls later Mitchell held on at long-off to remove him.

Jimmy Neesham dismissed the dangerous Dewald Brevis (34) to reduce South Africa to 77-5 in the 11th over but the Proteas fought back as Jansen combined with Tristan Stubbs (29) in a rapid 73-run stand.

Allen's Explosive Response

IMAGE: Finn Allen shared a 117-run opening stand with Tim Seifert (58). Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Allen and Seifert looked in a hurry to finish the job from the start, amassing 84 runs in the six powerplay overs to take control of the match.

Allen plundered 22 runs from a Corbin Bosch over in a scintillating display of power-hitting and it was not until the 10th over that Kagiso Rabada beat Seifert's swipe across the line and sent the bails flying.

New Zealand were cruising by then, however, and Ravindra joined Allen to complete the chase in dominant style.

Defending champions India take on twice champions England in the second semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday.