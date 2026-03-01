T20 WC: Holder-Powell late charge propels Windies to 195 for 4 vs India

West Indies set India 196 for victory for a place in the semis at the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Roston Chase bats en route his 40 off 25 balls. Photograph: ANI Photo

Jasprit Bumrah snared two quick wickets in the middle overs but West Indies still posted a competitive 195 for four against India in their must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Roston Chase (40) and Shai Hope (32) stitched together a 68-run opening stand before Varun Chakaravarthy (1/40) broke through by removing the latter.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celerbates the wicket of Roston Chase. Photograph: BCCI/X

Bumrah (2/36) then jolted West Indies with back-to-back strikes to leave them at 103 for three in the 12th over.

Hardik Pandya (1/40) also chipped in with a wicket.

IMAGE: West Indies' Rovman Powell and Jason Holder celebrate at the end of the innings. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

However, Jason Holder (37 not out) and Rovman Powell (34 not out) launched a late assault, adding 76 off 35 balls, to take the total close to the 200-run mark.