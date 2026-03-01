HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 WC: Holder-Powell late charge propels Windies to 195 for 4 vs India

T20 WC: Holder-Powell late charge propels Windies to 195 for 4 vs India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 21:08 IST

x

West Indies set India 196 for victory for a place in the semis at the T20 World Cup. 

Roston Chase bats en route his 40

IMAGE: Roston Chase bats en route his 40 off 25 balls. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Jasprit Bumrah snared two quick wickets in the middle overs but West Indies still posted a competitive 195 for four against India in their must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Roston Chase (40) and Shai Hope (32) stitched together a 68-run opening stand before Varun Chakaravarthy (1/40) broke through by removing the latter.

Jasprit Bumrah celerbates the wicket of Roston Chase 

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celerbates the wicket of Roston Chase. Photograph: BCCI/X

Bumrah (2/36) then jolted West Indies with back-to-back strikes to leave them at 103 for three in the 12th over.

Hardik Pandya (1/40) also chipped in with a wicket.

West Indies' Rovman Powell and Jason Holder celebrate at the end of the innings

IMAGE: West Indies' Rovman Powell and Jason Holder celebrate at the end of the innings. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

However, Jason Holder (37 not out) and Rovman Powell (34 not out) launched a late assault, adding 76 off 35 balls, to take the total close to the 200-run mark.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Travel Uncertainty Looms for Zim After T20 WC Exit
Travel Uncertainty Looms for Zim After T20 WC Exit
Gulf Strikes Disrupt Cricket: ECB Scraps Abu Dhabi Matches
Gulf Strikes Disrupt Cricket: ECB Scraps Abu Dhabi Matches
T20 WC: Markram Hails South Africa's Team Depth
T20 WC: Markram Hails South Africa's Team Depth
'We Were All Over the Place': Pratika After India's Loss
'We Were All Over the Place': Pratika After India's Loss
T20 WC: Pak captain Agha on where his team faltered
T20 WC: Pak captain Agha on where his team faltered

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai1:03

Sushmita Sen spotted with her daughter in Mumbai

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO