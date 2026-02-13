Hardik reveals he undergoes military-style training ahead of big tournaments

'I've always taken pride as a batter. When it comes off, it adds more sugar to the cake.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round show against Namibia. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday said his preparation ahead of any major tournament is akin to army-camp-style training, incorporating rigorous physical activities and discipline to help him perform at his peak for the country.

Pandya delivered an all-round performance to power India to a comprehensive win over Namibia in the T20 World Cup in New Delhi.

"Body has been fantastic, it takes a lot of hard work which I cherish. Playing for the country is the No. 1 priority. I do an army-like camp a month before the tournament," said Pandya, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round show.

He blasted a 28-ball 52 and chipped in with two wickets, injecting momentum into the innings during the middle overs and playing a pivotal role in India's emphatic 93-run victory.

High-intensity approach

Pandya credited his performance to rigorous preparation ahead of the World Cup, saying he always takes pride in his batting and when it really gets going, it's like "adding sugar to the cake".

"Just enjoying the sport, had a good couple of months to prepare. Touchwood, everything is going well. I've always taken pride as a batter. When it comes off, it adds more sugar to the cake," said Pandya.

He added that India boast a well-balanced side with ample options across all departments.

"We have a lot of options, pacers and spin covered. Varun (Chakravarthy), Axar (Patel) and Kuldeep (Yadav) too. They've done a tremendous job."

He, however, expressed a desire for more batting-friendly, flatter pitches that allow for better stroke-making.

"Two back-to-back pitches haven't been batting-friendly, wicket was holding a bit today. You just adapt and let your skill-set work. We'd like a little more flatter wickets," he opined.

Not an easy pitch to bat on, says Suryakumar

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said the pitch was a bit challenging to bat on, but openers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson adjusted exceptionally well.

"Pretty good game, tough pitch to bat on. Ishan, Samson made it look easier. Ball was stopping a bit, but not taking credit away from Namibia's bowlers. After 6-7 overs, we thought we might go over 240 but cricket is a leveller.

"We had a great finish. Big plus (to) see Bumrah bowl all four (overs). Varun bowls well in partnership with Axar. Hardik bowls wherever needed and gives a big boost with bat. Every game is important, we started a bit scratchy but we are on the road," he added.

Varun ruined our chase, admits Namibia skipper

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said he felt India would be at a disadvantage while bowling second due to the dew factor, but Varun's spell completely nullified that concern.

"After the Powerplay, we thought dew might make bowling tough and we had a chance. but that spell from Varun broke the back of our chase. (JJ) Smit's spell was good, that's the kind of specialisation we want.

"We aren't playing at our 100 percent. We have a lot of firepower but aren't laying a foundation. Quality of India's bowling showed, overs 6-10 broke the back," said Erasmus.