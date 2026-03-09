T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya reflects on journey since 2024

'I play cricket to do well for my country and win trophies.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with the tricolour after India won the ICC T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Hardik Pandya looks back on his journey since 2004.

Hardik was facing some personal issues before he helped India won the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The seaming all-rounder is looking forward to win many more trophies for India.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reflected on his journey through a tough phase in life to lifting back-to-back T20 World Cup trophies.

Hardik said the T20 World Cup triumph in Ahmedabad is a validation of a promise he had made to himself: helping Team India win titles. The successful campaign in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup was a moment of redemption for Hardik as he won his first World Cup title and played a pivotal role in ending India's 17-year drought.

"When we won the T20 World Cup in 2024, I was facing a lot of difficulties personally. Many things had happened before that tournament, and things were not going my way. Before the 2024 World Cup started, I had made up my mind that I was going for redemption. I wanted to make a dominating comeback. I did that and helped my team win the trophy after 17 years. Coming to this T20 World Cup victory in Ahmedabad, this is something I have always lived for. I I want to win all the trophies for India," Hardik said on JioStar.

Turing a promise into reality

"After the win in Barbados, I promised myself that whichever tournament I play, I will play to win, and I will lift the trophy. This win against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is a validation that the promise I made to myself has become a reality. And this is just the start," he added.

In the final in Ahmedabad, India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to defend their T20 World Cup title. The Men in Blue became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home, the first team to win it back-to-back titles, and the first side to win it thrice (2007, 2024, and 2026).

Hardik had a brilliant run in the 2026 edition, tallying 217 runs from nine innings at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 160.74, including two fifties.

The 32-year-old seaming all-rounder also shone with the ball, scalping nine wickets with best figures of 2/16.