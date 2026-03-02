HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Ganguly makes big call on Samson's future

T20 World Cup: Ganguly makes big call on Samson's future

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 02, 2026 16:00 IST

Sourav Ganguly lauds Sanju Samson's outstanding 97-run innings that propelled India to the T20 World Cup semifinals, emphasising his potential as a key player in white-ball cricket.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly praised Sanju Samson and noted that he is a very good player and that he should consistently be playing in the white-ball format for India. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Sourav Ganguly praised Sanju Samson's unbeaten 97-run innings, calling it 'outstanding'.
  • Samson's performance helped India defeat West Indies and reach the T20 World Cup semifinals.
  • Ganguly believes Samson should consistently play for India in the white-ball format.
  • Samson's awareness of the match situation was crucial in India's successful run chase.

Former Indian cricket team captain and current president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly, called Sanju Samson's match-winning 97n.o. run innings 'outstanding' and hailed him as a "very good player" after the wicket-keeper batter helped Team India reach the semis of the T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating West Indies in a must-win Super 8s clash.

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, helping India chase down a competitive 196-run target to guide Suryakumar Yadav's side to a five-wicket win in a do-or-die clash of the ongoing World Cup.

 

Speaking to reporters, Ganguly praised Samson and noted that he is a very good player and that he should consistently be playing in the white-ball format for India.

"Outstanding. He's a very good player. He should consistently play for India in the white-ball," Ganguly said.

Notably, both India and West Indies, tied on points in the Super 8s points table, needed to win the Kolkata fixture in order to join South Africa, New Zealand and England in the T20 WC semifinals. With the win, India set up their semis clash with England on March 5.

Ganguly on Samson's Impact and India's Semifinal Match

Ganguly said India vs West Indies clash was a virtual quarterfinal and praised Samson for his unbeaten 97, adding that when he gets set, he can seriously damage the opposition and showed awareness of the match situation.

"You know, when he gets in, he'll hurt the opposition. He played to the situation which is important," Ganguly added.

The former Indian cricketer, speaking on India facing England in the semis, said that the Three Lions will be a stronger opposition than West Indies.

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

