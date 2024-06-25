T20 WC: Gaffaney, Tucker to officiate India vs England semis

IMAGE: New Zealand umpire Chris Gaffaney. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between India and England in Providence, Guyana on Thursday.

T20 World champions England booked their place in the semis with a thumping 10-wicket win against USA in the Super 8 match, while India continued their unbeaten run with an easy 24-run win over Australia.



Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire.



New Zealand's Jeffrey Crowe has been appointed as the match referee for the second semis.-



England's Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon of India will be on the on-field umpires when Afghanistan make history by playing in their first T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.



Afghanistan qualified for the last-four stage with an eight-run win over Bangladesh, in a rain-hit match. South Africa are looking to secure a maiden T20 World Cup final appearance.



West Indies' Richie Richardson will be the match referee for the first semi-final.