T20 World Cup Final: 'They said I'd win big games': Abhishek on coach, captain

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 08, 2026 23:11 IST

Abhishek Sharma battled self-doubt to deliver a match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final, smashing a record-breaking fifty and leading India to victory against New Zealand.

Abhishekl Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • Abhishek Sharma scored a rapid 52 off 21 balls in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, including the fastest fifty of the tournament.
  • Sharma admitted to struggling with confidence during the tournament, despite previous good form.
  • Support from the captain and coach was crucial in helping Sharma overcome his self-doubt.

Abhishek Sharma saved his best for the biggest stage.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, the young opener delivered a stunning performance, smashing a rapid 52 off just 21 balls and bringing up the fastest fifty of the tournament in only 18 deliveries. His fearless start gave India the early momentum they needed on their way to a massive total of 255/6.

 

Team’s Faith in Abhishek Turns Tide

But for Abhishek, the journey to that moment wasn’t easy.

Speaking after the match, the left-hander admitted that he had struggled with confidence earlier in the tournament. Despite performing well for India over the past year, he found it difficult to replicate that form on the World Cup stage.

“The captain and the coach had faith in me. Even I was doubting myself,” Abhishek said honestly.

Emotional Mid-Tournament Moment

He revealed that it was one of the toughest phases he had faced as a cricketer.

“I had never experienced something like this before. It was a tough tournament. I was just trying to take it one game at a time, but it wasn’t easy,” he explained.

At one point during the tournament, Abhishek even became emotional and decided to speak openly with the team management about what he was going through.

“I got emotional in the middle of the tournament and wanted to talk to the coach and the captain. They told me, ‘You’ll win us the big games.’ That meant a lot to me,” he said.

That belief from the team made a huge difference. When the final arrived, Abhishek played with complete freedom, attacking the New Zealand bowlers from the start and giving India a dream beginning.

He also made sure to acknowledge the role of the fans.

“The crowd has supported us a lot, even through tough times,” Abhishek said.

REDIFF CRICKET
